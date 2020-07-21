All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated August 9 2019 at 7:45 AM

4835 Aldrich Ave N

4835 Aldrich Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

4835 Aldrich Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55430
Lind - Bohanon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Terrific newly renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath home in Minneapolis. Blocks from Highway 94, grocery, river and minutes away from downtown Minneapolis. Home includes a living and dining room, newly updated bathroom, kitchen with refrigerator/freezer and gas range appliances, a brand new stackable washing machine/dryer, new blinds and hardwood throughout. Home also features a large fenced in back yard, as well as a fully fenced front yard, a small deck in the backyard off the patio door and also a 1 car garage!

No smoking in this home.

Tenant responsible for: Electric, gas, internet, cable, trash/water/sewer.

Landlord responsible for: Professional Management Services.

PETS - Cats & dogs are allowed for a fee of $25 pet rent per month or a $250 pet rent lump sum per year. There is also a $20 pet application fee for the first pet and $15 for any additional pets.

**We do not allow certain types of dogs that may have violent tendencies if mixed with other dogs. Examples of dogs not allowed are Pit Bulls, Rottweillers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Huskies, Chows or mixed breed with any of the above. Owners reserve the right to deny any dog.

Required Monthly Benefit Package $25 per month Copy and paste the following URL to your browser to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application

Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance or coverage will be put in place.

NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent.

This home does not participate in the Section 8 Program.

Don't miss!!

Copy and paste the following URL to your browser to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application

RP Management
1714 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55414, USA
Phone: +1 612-379-7890

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4835 Aldrich Ave N have any available units?
4835 Aldrich Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4835 Aldrich Ave N have?
Some of 4835 Aldrich Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4835 Aldrich Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
4835 Aldrich Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4835 Aldrich Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4835 Aldrich Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 4835 Aldrich Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 4835 Aldrich Ave N offers parking.
Does 4835 Aldrich Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4835 Aldrich Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4835 Aldrich Ave N have a pool?
No, 4835 Aldrich Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 4835 Aldrich Ave N have accessible units?
No, 4835 Aldrich Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 4835 Aldrich Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4835 Aldrich Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
