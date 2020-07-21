4835 Aldrich Ave N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated internet access

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Terrific newly renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath home in Minneapolis. Blocks from Highway 94, grocery, river and minutes away from downtown Minneapolis. Home includes a living and dining room, newly updated bathroom, kitchen with refrigerator/freezer and gas range appliances, a brand new stackable washing machine/dryer, new blinds and hardwood throughout. Home also features a large fenced in back yard, as well as a fully fenced front yard, a small deck in the backyard off the patio door and also a 1 car garage!



No smoking in this home.



Tenant responsible for: Electric, gas, internet, cable, trash/water/sewer.



Landlord responsible for: Professional Management Services.



PETS - Cats & dogs are allowed for a fee of $25 pet rent per month or a $250 pet rent lump sum per year. There is also a $20 pet application fee for the first pet and $15 for any additional pets.



**We do not allow certain types of dogs that may have violent tendencies if mixed with other dogs. Examples of dogs not allowed are Pit Bulls, Rottweillers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Huskies, Chows or mixed breed with any of the above. Owners reserve the right to deny any dog.



Required Monthly Benefit Package $25 per month Copy and paste the following URL to your browser to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application



Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance or coverage will be put in place.



NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent.



This home does not participate in the Section 8 Program.



Don't miss!!



Copy and paste the following URL to your browser to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application



RP Management

1714 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55414, USA

Phone: +1 612-379-7890