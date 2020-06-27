4049 DuPont Ave N

Amenities

hardwood floors some paid utils

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/93aaceb08e ---- Sun-filled 1 bedroom with gleaming hardwood floors! Check out this cozy and spacious unit in North Minneapolis. Property has a fenced yard, gleaming hardwood floors and lots of charm. Applicant must have viewed the property in person. You must meet all the criteria before applying Min. credit score=650 Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing. Household rent to income ratio=30% No felonies or evictions No late payments within the last 5 yrs Max number of people-2 Security deposit is=1 month\'s rent Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable Utilities paid by tenant= Gas/elec/any optional utility and 50% of the monthly water/sewer/trash bill Utilities paid by owner= Snow removal/lawn care No pets allowed Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/93aaceb08e