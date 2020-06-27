All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 4049 DuPont Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
4049 DuPont Ave N
Last updated August 20 2019 at 4:50 PM

4049 DuPont Ave N

4049 Dupont Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4049 Dupont Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55412
Webber - Camden

Amenities

hardwood floors
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/93aaceb08e ---- Sun-filled 1 bedroom with gleaming hardwood floors! Check out this cozy and spacious unit in North Minneapolis. Property has a fenced yard, gleaming hardwood floors and lots of charm. Applicant must have viewed the property in person. You must meet all the criteria before applying Min. credit score=650 Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing. Household rent to income ratio=30% No felonies or evictions No late payments within the last 5 yrs Max number of people-2 Security deposit is=1 month\'s rent Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable Utilities paid by tenant= Gas/elec/any optional utility and 50% of the monthly water/sewer/trash bill Utilities paid by owner= Snow removal/lawn care No pets allowed Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/93aaceb08e

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4049 DuPont Ave N have any available units?
4049 DuPont Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 4049 DuPont Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
4049 DuPont Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4049 DuPont Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 4049 DuPont Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 4049 DuPont Ave N offer parking?
No, 4049 DuPont Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 4049 DuPont Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4049 DuPont Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4049 DuPont Ave N have a pool?
No, 4049 DuPont Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 4049 DuPont Ave N have accessible units?
No, 4049 DuPont Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 4049 DuPont Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4049 DuPont Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4049 DuPont Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 4049 DuPont Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heritage Landing
415 N 1st St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
The Churchill
111 Marquette Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Coze Flats
628 University Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Flux
2838 Fremont Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Sydney Hall/Dinkydome
310 15th Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55455
Rafter
333 Hennepin Avenue East
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Oliver & Wendell
600 University Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Gurley Lofts
254 9th Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55403

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University