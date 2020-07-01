All apartments in Minneapolis
4001 Grand Avenue S
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

4001 Grand Avenue S

4001 Grand Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

4001 Grand Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55409
Kingfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
SHOWINGS BEGIN MAY 20th. Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This home is charming and in a great location close to bus route, bike paths, 35W, Crosstown 62 as well as near the lakes, uptown and not far from downtown. The apartment has stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, big windows and a classic feel. There is a shared laundry available in the building. There is also a shared backyard and a huge deck. Pets are welcomed with a pet deposit, and all utilities are owner paid. Please note there is a $55 application fee. Also, all properties have a one-time $150 lease admin fee and a monthly $7 processing fee. To book a showing on this property go to https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery and scroll down to the property of interest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

