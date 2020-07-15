All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

3223 Thomas Ave N

3223 North Thomas Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3223 North Thomas Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55412
Cleveland

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Beautiful 5 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom: Section 8 Accepted - Come check out this newly renovated house! There is ample space inside to make this into your home - it will not disappoint!

Household income must be 2x monthly rent. This could include any support or income you receive from Section 8 or other program.

Credit and Background check required.

Credit score to be 600 or greater. If it's lower, provide explanation and owner will make decision.

Pets are allowed based on owner discretion and with additional pet rent and deposit

(RLNE5459317)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3223 Thomas Ave N have any available units?
3223 Thomas Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 3223 Thomas Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
3223 Thomas Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3223 Thomas Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3223 Thomas Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 3223 Thomas Ave N offer parking?
No, 3223 Thomas Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 3223 Thomas Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3223 Thomas Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3223 Thomas Ave N have a pool?
No, 3223 Thomas Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 3223 Thomas Ave N have accessible units?
No, 3223 Thomas Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 3223 Thomas Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3223 Thomas Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3223 Thomas Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 3223 Thomas Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.
