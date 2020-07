Amenities

recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/36ba9ba0b1 ---- Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath completely renovated. Property features fresh paint, new carpet, new windows, new roof, completely updated bathroom and kitchen. Close to bus-line & minutes to downtown. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Tenant responsible for mowing, lawn care, and snow removal. All adults to complete rental application and screening. No pets, or smoking. Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker.