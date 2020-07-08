All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 2619 23rd Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
2619 23rd Ave N
Last updated May 15 2020 at 7:35 AM

2619 23rd Ave N

2619 North 23rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2619 North 23rd Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55411
Willard-Hay

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large 3 bedroom single family home. New carpet, new paint, new appliances and more. Only a short walk from Theo Wirth Park, Large 2 Car Detached Garage, Fully Screened in Porch and More.

Qualifications = no UDs or evictions within past 5 years, no felonies/violent or drug-related convictions within the past 10 years or certain other criminal records, must be able to display a monthly income of 3x rent, credit score of 550+.

We will review applications with credit scores above 500, income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, or with evictions from the past 2-5 years, but applicants with any one of these criteria may be asked to pay an additional security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2619 23rd Ave N have any available units?
2619 23rd Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2619 23rd Ave N have?
Some of 2619 23rd Ave N's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2619 23rd Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
2619 23rd Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2619 23rd Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 2619 23rd Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 2619 23rd Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 2619 23rd Ave N offers parking.
Does 2619 23rd Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2619 23rd Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2619 23rd Ave N have a pool?
No, 2619 23rd Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 2619 23rd Ave N have accessible units?
No, 2619 23rd Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 2619 23rd Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2619 23rd Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heritage Landing
415 N 1st St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Red 20 Apartments
20 6th St NE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Soo Line Building City Apartments
101 S 5th St
Minneapolis, MN 55402
Mill City Apts
625 2nd St N
Minneapolis, MN 55401
HQ Apartments
816 Portland Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55404
Lowa46
4621 Snelling Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55406
2222 Girard Ave S
2222 Girard Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55405
The Fremont
2825 Fremont Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University