2305 Oak Park Ave N
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:54 AM

2305 Oak Park Ave N

2305 North Oak Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2305 North Oak Park Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55411
Willard-Hay

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
North Minneapolis Single Family Home, Hardwood Floors, W/D, Available May/June - Video Walk through available on our site.

This home is available now and ready for move in. The home is located in North Minneapolis close to Theodore Worth Park.

The main level of the home has a large living room and dining room. Off the dining area you will find the kitchen, back entry, and stairs down tot he basement.

Upstairs you will find both bedrooms and a full bath. Both bedrooms have ample closet space.

As a tenant you will be responsible for all utilities. Lawn care is provided and snow removal is tenants responsibility.

Street Parking Only, there is no driveway at this property.

Pets are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Dog deposit $500, Cat $200)

Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based on income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.

For all units with forced air heating residents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.

Any additional questions please call or email Billy.

Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC
Agent: Billy Sommers

(RLNE5766937)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2305 Oak Park Ave N have any available units?
2305 Oak Park Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 2305 Oak Park Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
2305 Oak Park Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2305 Oak Park Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2305 Oak Park Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 2305 Oak Park Ave N offer parking?
No, 2305 Oak Park Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 2305 Oak Park Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2305 Oak Park Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2305 Oak Park Ave N have a pool?
No, 2305 Oak Park Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 2305 Oak Park Ave N have accessible units?
No, 2305 Oak Park Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 2305 Oak Park Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2305 Oak Park Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2305 Oak Park Ave N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2305 Oak Park Ave N has units with air conditioning.

