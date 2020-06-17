2305 Oak Park Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

North Minneapolis Single Family Home, Hardwood Floors, W/D, Available May/June - Video Walk through available on our site.



This home is available now and ready for move in. The home is located in North Minneapolis close to Theodore Worth Park.



The main level of the home has a large living room and dining room. Off the dining area you will find the kitchen, back entry, and stairs down tot he basement.



Upstairs you will find both bedrooms and a full bath. Both bedrooms have ample closet space.



As a tenant you will be responsible for all utilities. Lawn care is provided and snow removal is tenants responsibility.



Street Parking Only, there is no driveway at this property.



Pets are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Dog deposit $500, Cat $200)



Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based on income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.



For all units with forced air heating residents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.



Any additional questions please call or email Billy.



