Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
206 Northeast 2nd Street
Last updated November 4 2019 at 3:12 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
206 Northeast 2nd Street
206 Northeast 2nd Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
206 Northeast 2nd Street, Minneapolis, MN 55413
St. Anthony West
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Great home with stainless, granite, hardwood floors. Beautiful open kitchen. 2 plus bedrooms with gorgeous tiled bathrooms
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 206 Northeast 2nd Street have any available units?
206 Northeast 2nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Minneapolis, MN
.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Minneapolis Rent Report
.
Is 206 Northeast 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
206 Northeast 2nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Northeast 2nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 206 Northeast 2nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Minneapolis
.
Does 206 Northeast 2nd Street offer parking?
No, 206 Northeast 2nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 206 Northeast 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 Northeast 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Northeast 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 206 Northeast 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 206 Northeast 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 206 Northeast 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Northeast 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 Northeast 2nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 206 Northeast 2nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 206 Northeast 2nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
