1326 Madison St North East

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

Another great Listing from Richard and Renters Warehouse! This gorgeous updated lower level duplex features newly finished hardwood floors, two bedrooms, newly updated bathroom and kitchen with stainless steel appliances. This duplex is located in the Northeast Minneapolis Arts District blocks from Logan Park and many other shops and restaurants. Rent is $1425 along with a $7 monthly processing and reporting fee, deposit is equal. Application fee is $55 per adult and there is a one time $150 lease admin fee due upon acceptance. Sorry no Section 8 or pets. To qualify monthly household income must be three times rent along with a great rental history. This is a must see, schedule a showing online today! showmojo.com/richardkouco/gallery