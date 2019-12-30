All apartments in Minneapolis
1326 Madison St North East

1326 Northeast Madison Street · No Longer Available
Location

1326 Northeast Madison Street, Minneapolis, MN 55413
Logan Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Another great Listing from Richard and Renters Warehouse! This gorgeous updated lower level duplex features newly finished hardwood floors, two bedrooms, newly updated bathroom and kitchen with stainless steel appliances. This duplex is located in the Northeast Minneapolis Arts District blocks from Logan Park and many other shops and restaurants. Rent is $1425 along with a $7 monthly processing and reporting fee, deposit is equal. Application fee is $55 per adult and there is a one time $150 lease admin fee due upon acceptance. Sorry no Section 8 or pets. To qualify monthly household income must be three times rent along with a great rental history. This is a must see, schedule a showing online today! showmojo.com/richardkouco/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1326 Madison St North East have any available units?
1326 Madison St North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1326 Madison St North East have?
Some of 1326 Madison St North East's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1326 Madison St North East currently offering any rent specials?
1326 Madison St North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1326 Madison St North East pet-friendly?
Yes, 1326 Madison St North East is pet friendly.
Does 1326 Madison St North East offer parking?
No, 1326 Madison St North East does not offer parking.
Does 1326 Madison St North East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1326 Madison St North East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1326 Madison St North East have a pool?
No, 1326 Madison St North East does not have a pool.
Does 1326 Madison St North East have accessible units?
No, 1326 Madison St North East does not have accessible units.
Does 1326 Madison St North East have units with dishwashers?
No, 1326 Madison St North East does not have units with dishwashers.

