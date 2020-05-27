Amenities
1169 14th Ave SE Available 09/01/20 Lots of Room-s - New construction house with 6 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Amenities include 2-car garage,washer and dryer, 41-inch flat screen and more!
Available September 1, 2020
6 bedrooms/2.5 baths
$3,600 per month
- Newly built in 2011
- Washer and dryer
- Dishwasher
- 2-car garage plus additional parking behind house
- Includes a 41" TV for use during tenancy
- Hardwood floors
- New windows and furnace
- Large (13' x 10') deck
- Tenants are responsible for all utilities
- Property well-maintained and professionally cleaned prior to tenants' moving in
