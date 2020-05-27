Amenities

1169 14th Ave SE Available 09/01/20 Lots of Room-s - New construction house with 6 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Amenities include 2-car garage,washer and dryer, 41-inch flat screen and more!



Available September 1, 2020

6 bedrooms/2.5 baths

$3,600 per month



- Newly built in 2011

- Washer and dryer

- Dishwasher

- 2-car garage plus additional parking behind house

- Includes a 41" TV for use during tenancy

- Hardwood floors

- New windows and furnace

- Large (13' x 10') deck

- Tenants are responsible for all utilities

- Property well-maintained and professionally cleaned prior to tenants' moving in



See gbgroupproerties.com for more details.



