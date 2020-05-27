All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 1169 14th Ave SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
1169 14th Ave SE
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:47 PM

1169 14th Ave SE

1169 Southeast 14th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1169 Southeast 14th Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Como

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
1169 14th Ave SE Available 09/01/20 Lots of Room-s - New construction house with 6 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Amenities include 2-car garage,washer and dryer, 41-inch flat screen and more!

Available September 1, 2020
6 bedrooms/2.5 baths
$3,600 per month

- Newly built in 2011
- Washer and dryer
- Dishwasher
- 2-car garage plus additional parking behind house
- Includes a 41" TV for use during tenancy
- Hardwood floors
- New windows and furnace
- Large (13' x 10') deck
- Tenants are responsible for all utilities
- Property well-maintained and professionally cleaned prior to tenants' moving in

See gbgroupproerties.com for more details.

(RLNE5250222)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1169 14th Ave SE have any available units?
1169 14th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1169 14th Ave SE have?
Some of 1169 14th Ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1169 14th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
1169 14th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1169 14th Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1169 14th Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 1169 14th Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 1169 14th Ave SE offers parking.
Does 1169 14th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1169 14th Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1169 14th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 1169 14th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 1169 14th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 1169 14th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1169 14th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1169 14th Ave SE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Diamond Lake
100 W Diamond Lake Rd
Minneapolis, MN 55419
Revel
1300 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55408
2222 Girard Ave S
2222 Girard Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55405
Archer
401 University Avenue Southeast
Minneapolis, MN 55414
The Fremont
2825 Fremont Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
East Village
1401 11th Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55404
Gurley Lofts
254 9th Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Lake Calhoun Flats
3036 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55416

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University