Minneapolis, MN
1113 Spring Street Northeast, Unit 2
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:35 PM

1113 Spring Street Northeast, Unit 2

1113 Northeast Spring Street · (612) 839-7800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1113 Northeast Spring Street, Minneapolis, MN 55413
Beltrami

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 623 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
This duplex was completely remodeled in 2016. Brand New Deck! Upper unit redone to the studs, new insulation, new tile and granite throughout both apartments. Upstairs bathroom remodeled, gleaming hardwood floors in both units. Updated kitchen on the main floor with new windows and doors in both units. New mechanicals and plumbing throughout. Great location in NE Minneapolis. Laundry on-site. Tenants to pay utilities.
This beautiful duplex is conveniently located in the heart of Northeast Minneapolis - steps from the areas' finest breweries, shops, cafes, parks, and transportation. Both units are 2-bedroom, 1-bath units with forced air heat and updated finishes throughout. You don't want to miss your chance to call this location your new home sweet home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1113 Spring Street Northeast, Unit 2 have any available units?
1113 Spring Street Northeast, Unit 2 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1113 Spring Street Northeast, Unit 2 have?
Some of 1113 Spring Street Northeast, Unit 2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1113 Spring Street Northeast, Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1113 Spring Street Northeast, Unit 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1113 Spring Street Northeast, Unit 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1113 Spring Street Northeast, Unit 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 1113 Spring Street Northeast, Unit 2 offer parking?
No, 1113 Spring Street Northeast, Unit 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1113 Spring Street Northeast, Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1113 Spring Street Northeast, Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1113 Spring Street Northeast, Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 1113 Spring Street Northeast, Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1113 Spring Street Northeast, Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 1113 Spring Street Northeast, Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1113 Spring Street Northeast, Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1113 Spring Street Northeast, Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
