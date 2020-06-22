1113 Spring Street Northeast, Unit 2

Amenities

This duplex was completely remodeled in 2016. Brand New Deck! Upper unit redone to the studs, new insulation, new tile and granite throughout both apartments. Upstairs bathroom remodeled, gleaming hardwood floors in both units. Updated kitchen on the main floor with new windows and doors in both units. New mechanicals and plumbing throughout. Great location in NE Minneapolis. Laundry on-site. Tenants to pay utilities.

This beautiful duplex is conveniently located in the heart of Northeast Minneapolis - steps from the areas' finest breweries, shops, cafes, parks, and transportation. Both units are 2-bedroom, 1-bath units with forced air heat and updated finishes throughout. You don't want to miss your chance to call this location your new home sweet home!