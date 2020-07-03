All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1023 16th Ave SE

1023 16th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1023 16th Avenue Southeast, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Como

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1023 16th Ave SE Available 09/01/19 Great House near U of M!! 5BD/2BA Avail. 9/1/2019! - This is a really nice home near the U of M campus. Some of the property's features that you will enjoy include:

-Good size bedrooms & closets
-Dishwasher
-Gas Range
-Central AC
-Private Laundry Room
-Forced Heat & Central Air
-Lots of living space
-2-Car Detached Garage
-Pet Friendly ($50/mo. Pet Rent)
-AND MUCH MORE!!

Tenants are responsible for all utilities (water/trash, gas and electric).

**Renter's insurance is required.

For questions or a showing contact Alex at (612)-791-1414 (text/email preferred)

(RLNE4586938)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1023 16th Ave SE have any available units?
1023 16th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1023 16th Ave SE have?
Some of 1023 16th Ave SE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1023 16th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
1023 16th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1023 16th Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1023 16th Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 1023 16th Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 1023 16th Ave SE offers parking.
Does 1023 16th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1023 16th Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1023 16th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 1023 16th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 1023 16th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 1023 16th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1023 16th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1023 16th Ave SE has units with dishwashers.

