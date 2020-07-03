Amenities

1023 16th Ave SE Available 09/01/19 Great House near U of M!! 5BD/2BA Avail. 9/1/2019! - This is a really nice home near the U of M campus. Some of the property's features that you will enjoy include:



-Good size bedrooms & closets

-Dishwasher

-Gas Range

-Central AC

-Private Laundry Room

-Forced Heat & Central Air

-Lots of living space

-2-Car Detached Garage

-Pet Friendly ($50/mo. Pet Rent)

-AND MUCH MORE!!



Tenants are responsible for all utilities (water/trash, gas and electric).



**Renter's insurance is required.



For questions or a showing contact Alex at (612)-791-1414 (text/email preferred)



(RLNE4586938)