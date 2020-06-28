9203 Ranchview Ln N

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking playground garage

OPEN HOUSE! OCT 12, 2019 SAT 1-3PM. COME AND JOIN US!!!



This charming 3bdrm/2 bath home sits in a beautiful neighborhood in Maple Grove. It is close to many shopping options, playgrounds and schools.

All 3 bedroom and full bath are located upstairs. There is a eat in kitchen off the back deck and living room with large windows for natural light on the main level. Downstairs has a finished family room with fireplace along with a full bath as well. There is a 2 car attached garage with built-in shelves. It's the perfect garage for anyone that likes doing hobbies in the garage.



Available - 09/15/2019



This home is currently being redone with all new flooring, paint and some other updates as well.

This home will not last long for a Sept 1st move in, so please, only serious inquires only.



Income must be 3x's the amount of rent. No felonies or UD's. This home is not currently approved for Section 8 or any other housing program.

Application fee is $45 per adult.