Maple Grove, MN
9203 Ranchview Ln N
Last updated October 19 2019 at 7:37 AM

9203 Ranchview Ln N

9203 Ranchview Lane North · No Longer Available
Location

9203 Ranchview Lane North, Maple Grove, MN 55369

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
playground
garage
OPEN HOUSE! OCT 12, 2019 SAT 1-3PM. COME AND JOIN US!!!

This charming 3bdrm/2 bath home sits in a beautiful neighborhood in Maple Grove. It is close to many shopping options, playgrounds and schools.
All 3 bedroom and full bath are located upstairs. There is a eat in kitchen off the back deck and living room with large windows for natural light on the main level. Downstairs has a finished family room with fireplace along with a full bath as well. There is a 2 car attached garage with built-in shelves. It's the perfect garage for anyone that likes doing hobbies in the garage.

Available - 09/15/2019

This home is currently being redone with all new flooring, paint and some other updates as well.
This home will not last long for a Sept 1st move in, so please, only serious inquires only.

Income must be 3x's the amount of rent. No felonies or UD's. This home is not currently approved for Section 8 or any other housing program.
Application fee is $45 per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9203 Ranchview Ln N have any available units?
9203 Ranchview Ln N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Grove, MN.
What amenities does 9203 Ranchview Ln N have?
Some of 9203 Ranchview Ln N's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9203 Ranchview Ln N currently offering any rent specials?
9203 Ranchview Ln N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9203 Ranchview Ln N pet-friendly?
No, 9203 Ranchview Ln N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maple Grove.
Does 9203 Ranchview Ln N offer parking?
Yes, 9203 Ranchview Ln N offers parking.
Does 9203 Ranchview Ln N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9203 Ranchview Ln N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9203 Ranchview Ln N have a pool?
No, 9203 Ranchview Ln N does not have a pool.
Does 9203 Ranchview Ln N have accessible units?
No, 9203 Ranchview Ln N does not have accessible units.
Does 9203 Ranchview Ln N have units with dishwashers?
No, 9203 Ranchview Ln N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9203 Ranchview Ln N have units with air conditioning?
No, 9203 Ranchview Ln N does not have units with air conditioning.
