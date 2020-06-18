All apartments in Maple Grove
7676 Fountain Lane
7676 Fountain Lane

7676 Fountain Lane North · (612) 324-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7676 Fountain Lane North, Maple Grove, MN 55311

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 7676 Fountain Lane · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3401 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
sauna
RARE 5-BEDROOM/3.5 BATHROOM/2 CAR GARAGE EXECUTIVE HOME W/SAUNA IN MAPLE GROVE!!!-AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST- $2,850/MONTH - Another amazing listing from Sammi and the Dreamteam! This is a rare find.

Welcome home to this beautiful 5-bedroom/3.5 bathroom/2 car garage executive home in Maple Grove, with a sauna! There is an abundance of space to live in, in this 3400 sq.ft., 3-story, home. You walk into an open foyer.The living room has vaulted ceilings, making this home feel very spacious and welcoming!

The master bedroom offers luxury and space, and has an attached full bathroom that includes a jetted jacuzzi tub, a shower, and lots of space to enjoy getting ready in. There are 2 other bedrooms and a second full-bathroom on this upper level.

The main level offers a large living space with a fantastic picture window that will flood you with natural light. Between the living space and the kitchen is a fabulous formal dining area, complete with gas fireplace, space enough to fit a formal table, and lots of natural light.

The kitchen has a HUGE walk-in pantry for you to store all of your kitchen necessities, and is updated with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, newer cabinets, and custom ceramic flooring. There is a dining room area off of the kitchen and bar-height counters, making eating in the kitchen a breeze. A large picture window in the dining room offers another source for natural light to come in.

The laundry room has updated appliances, a wash tub, ceramic flooring, cabinets and storage, and natural light. There's a half-bath on the main level, just off the kitchen by the laundry room.

There is a beautiful covered deck off of the dining room area that will make entertaining and beautiful days quite enjoyable throughout the year.

The lower-level offers its own living space, another full bathroom, two of the bedrooms ,and the sauna area, with it's own shower stall to rinse before and after sauna use! There is a walk-out basement, lots of space and storage, and natural lighting throughout!

Located near I-94, I-494, and Hwy. 52. Nearby are a plethora of restaurants, parks, shopping, businesses, and lakes.You're minutes from Weaver Elementary, Rush Creek Elementary, and about 10 minutes to Rice Creek Elementary. About 5 minutes to downtown Maple Grove, 15 minutes to Plymouth, and about 25 minutes to Minneapolis. Close to Rush Creek Golf Club, Weaver Lake and Weaver Lake Community Park, and Elm Creek Park Reserve is just a 10 minute drive! Elm Creek runs right behind the neighborhood this property sits in. There's a daycare service right down the road!

Owner pays for : N/A
Tenant pays for: electric, sewer/water, gas, snow removal, lawn care, internet, garbage, all other utilities.
Pets are okay with a $300 non-refundable pet deposit per pet.

*****Make sure you check out the video walk-through!*****

OUR APPLICATION GUIDELINES:

-Preferred credit score of 600+
-No recent evictions (< 3 years old)
-No recent misdemeanors (< 3 years old)
-No violent crimes
-Monthly income of at least 3 times the rent amount.

This unit has not been approved for section 8.
There is a possibility for lease-to-own/contract-for-deed on this property.

Call or text Sammi @ 651-208-3468 for more information, or to set up a showing. You can also email sammi@mndreamteam.com for more information.

(RLNE3863943)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

