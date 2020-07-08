All apartments in Maple Grove
Last updated May 9 2020 at 5:15 AM

7626 Wedgewood Court N - 1

7626 Wedgewood Court · No Longer Available
Location

7626 Wedgewood Court, Maple Grove, MN 55311

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Wonderful Location just off Bass Lake, with easy access to Hwy494! This end unit 2 bedroom, 1 bath town home features amazing hardwood floors and an open floor plan. The kitchen has all stainless steel appliances with a bar and hard tile floors. Brand new AC was installed just last July! Enjoy your summers on the deck or off of the walk-out patio. Comes complete with a fireplace to take the chill out of the air. Both two bedrooms are in upper level with walk-in closets. Washer/dryer and attached 1 car garage included. Garbage & lawn care/snow removal are included in rent.
Pets considered but limited to two.
To schedule a showing TEXT or email to AimeeRealty@hotmail.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7626 Wedgewood Court N - 1 have any available units?
7626 Wedgewood Court N - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Grove, MN.
What amenities does 7626 Wedgewood Court N - 1 have?
Some of 7626 Wedgewood Court N - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7626 Wedgewood Court N - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
7626 Wedgewood Court N - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7626 Wedgewood Court N - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7626 Wedgewood Court N - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 7626 Wedgewood Court N - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 7626 Wedgewood Court N - 1 offers parking.
Does 7626 Wedgewood Court N - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7626 Wedgewood Court N - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7626 Wedgewood Court N - 1 have a pool?
No, 7626 Wedgewood Court N - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 7626 Wedgewood Court N - 1 have accessible units?
No, 7626 Wedgewood Court N - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 7626 Wedgewood Court N - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7626 Wedgewood Court N - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 7626 Wedgewood Court N - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7626 Wedgewood Court N - 1 has units with air conditioning.

