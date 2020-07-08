7626 Wedgewood Court N - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Wonderful Location just off Bass Lake, with easy access to Hwy494! This end unit 2 bedroom, 1 bath town home features amazing hardwood floors and an open floor plan. The kitchen has all stainless steel appliances with a bar and hard tile floors. Brand new AC was installed just last July! Enjoy your summers on the deck or off of the walk-out patio. Comes complete with a fireplace to take the chill out of the air. Both two bedrooms are in upper level with walk-in closets. Washer/dryer and attached 1 car garage included. Garbage & lawn care/snow removal are included in rent.

Pets considered but limited to two.

To schedule a showing TEXT or email to AimeeRealty@hotmail.com.