Last updated March 31 2020 at 4:56 PM

6757 Urbandale Lane N

6757 Urbandale Ln N · (952) 470-8888
Location

6757 Urbandale Ln N, Maple Grove, MN 55311

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1900 sqft

Amenities

SCHEDULE A SHOWING by going on the website or call 612 -324-8761. This stunning 3-bed 2.5-bath home features 1,900 sqft. Prime location close to parks, trails, lakes, shopping & entertainment! Amazing yard space & 700 sqft of storage space! The main level is filled w/ great natural light. Open kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances (high end fridge) dining area w/ access to the deck and yard space. Family room off the kitchen w/ gas fireplace. Formal living/dining room area w/ soaring ceilings! The upper level includes a master bedroom suite w/ a walk-in closet, private bath w/ double sinks. 2 additional spacious bedrooms & a 2nd full bath. Generous sized laundry area. Unfinished basement perfect for storage, a work out room or kids play area & walks out to the yard. 2 car garage. Utilities lawn/snow tenant responsibility. Pets are not considered. Surrounding areas: Plymouth, Medina, Wayzata.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6757 Urbandale Lane N have any available units?
6757 Urbandale Lane N has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6757 Urbandale Lane N have?
Some of 6757 Urbandale Lane N's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6757 Urbandale Lane N currently offering any rent specials?
6757 Urbandale Lane N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6757 Urbandale Lane N pet-friendly?
No, 6757 Urbandale Lane N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maple Grove.
Does 6757 Urbandale Lane N offer parking?
Yes, 6757 Urbandale Lane N does offer parking.
Does 6757 Urbandale Lane N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6757 Urbandale Lane N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6757 Urbandale Lane N have a pool?
No, 6757 Urbandale Lane N does not have a pool.
Does 6757 Urbandale Lane N have accessible units?
No, 6757 Urbandale Lane N does not have accessible units.
Does 6757 Urbandale Lane N have units with dishwashers?
No, 6757 Urbandale Lane N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6757 Urbandale Lane N have units with air conditioning?
No, 6757 Urbandale Lane N does not have units with air conditioning.
