6757 Urbandale Lane N

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

SCHEDULE A SHOWING by going on the website or call 612 -324-8761. This stunning 3-bed 2.5-bath home features 1,900 sqft. Prime location close to parks, trails, lakes, shopping & entertainment! Amazing yard space & 700 sqft of storage space! The main level is filled w/ great natural light. Open kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances (high end fridge) dining area w/ access to the deck and yard space. Family room off the kitchen w/ gas fireplace. Formal living/dining room area w/ soaring ceilings! The upper level includes a master bedroom suite w/ a walk-in closet, private bath w/ double sinks. 2 additional spacious bedrooms & a 2nd full bath. Generous sized laundry area. Unfinished basement perfect for storage, a work out room or kids play area & walks out to the yard. 2 car garage. Utilities lawn/snow tenant responsibility. Pets are not considered. Surrounding areas: Plymouth, Medina, Wayzata.