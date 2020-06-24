All apartments in Maple Grove
18571 97 Th Plaza N

18571 97th Pl N · No Longer Available
Location

18571 97th Pl N, Maple Grove, MN 55311

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
ANOTHER LISTING FROM SEAN CLARK @ RENTERS WAREHOUSE. Available 5/1. This prime home features 3 bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms and 1,600 square feet of finished living space. Located in an ideal Maple Grove location, close to shops, restaurants, parks, trails, and easy highway access. This unit is updated and well maintained. The end unit allows for extra windows and great natural light throughout. The main level features an open eat-in kitchen, breakfast bar, separate dining area, living room with gas fireplace and a conveniently located bath. The upper level offers a huge master suite with a walk-in closet, 2 additional spacious bedrooms, a full bath and laundry room. Oversized 2 car garage. Rent includes: Lawn, snow care and trash. Sorry no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18571 97 Th Plaza N have any available units?
18571 97 Th Plaza N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Grove, MN.
What amenities does 18571 97 Th Plaza N have?
Some of 18571 97 Th Plaza N's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18571 97 Th Plaza N currently offering any rent specials?
18571 97 Th Plaza N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18571 97 Th Plaza N pet-friendly?
No, 18571 97 Th Plaza N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maple Grove.
Does 18571 97 Th Plaza N offer parking?
Yes, 18571 97 Th Plaza N offers parking.
Does 18571 97 Th Plaza N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18571 97 Th Plaza N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18571 97 Th Plaza N have a pool?
No, 18571 97 Th Plaza N does not have a pool.
Does 18571 97 Th Plaza N have accessible units?
No, 18571 97 Th Plaza N does not have accessible units.
Does 18571 97 Th Plaza N have units with dishwashers?
No, 18571 97 Th Plaza N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18571 97 Th Plaza N have units with air conditioning?
No, 18571 97 Th Plaza N does not have units with air conditioning.

