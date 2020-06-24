18571 97 Th Plaza N

Amenities

ANOTHER LISTING FROM SEAN CLARK @ RENTERS WAREHOUSE. Available 5/1. This prime home features 3 bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms and 1,600 square feet of finished living space. Located in an ideal Maple Grove location, close to shops, restaurants, parks, trails, and easy highway access. This unit is updated and well maintained. The end unit allows for extra windows and great natural light throughout. The main level features an open eat-in kitchen, breakfast bar, separate dining area, living room with gas fireplace and a conveniently located bath. The upper level offers a huge master suite with a walk-in closet, 2 additional spacious bedrooms, a full bath and laundry room. Oversized 2 car garage. Rent includes: Lawn, snow care and trash. Sorry no pets.