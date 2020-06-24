13562 86th Ave N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

For a showing of this property, please contact Terri Leeds at terril@reiprop.com or 763-370-3777.



Don't miss out on this lovely Maple Grove twin home! This home is well cared for and offers lots of space for the family. Huge yard and back patio to relax and watch the kids play!



This home features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, living room, kitchen, family room and laundry room with full size washer & dryer.



Main floor has two good size bedrooms and a large main bathroom. Living room is east facing and enjoys lots of natural light. Kitchen has lots of nice cabinets and generous size dining area. All appliances stay with home including range, dishwasher and refrigerator.



The lower level has a huge family room, 3rd bedroom and a nice bathroom with shower.



Two-car garage with remote openers. Tenant pays all utilities and takes care of mowing and snow removal. Owner prefers no pets. Small dog might be considered with additional $500 pet deposit if approved.



Fantastic location and just a few minutes to local Maple Grove schools, Arbor Lakes Shopping, Byerly's, Cub Foods, Tons of great restaurants and Theater. Only five miles from Elm Creek Park Reserve. Enjoy the many miles of Biking/hiking/cross country Trails, Huge Play Ground, Picnic Area and Swimming Beach.