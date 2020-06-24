All apartments in Maple Grove
13562 86th Ave N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13562 86th Ave N

13562 86th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

13562 86th Avenue North, Maple Grove, MN 55369

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
For a showing of this property, please contact Terri Leeds at terril@reiprop.com or 763-370-3777.

Don't miss out on this lovely Maple Grove twin home! This home is well cared for and offers lots of space for the family. Huge yard and back patio to relax and watch the kids play!

This home features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, living room, kitchen, family room and laundry room with full size washer & dryer.

Main floor has two good size bedrooms and a large main bathroom. Living room is east facing and enjoys lots of natural light. Kitchen has lots of nice cabinets and generous size dining area. All appliances stay with home including range, dishwasher and refrigerator.

The lower level has a huge family room, 3rd bedroom and a nice bathroom with shower.

Two-car garage with remote openers. Tenant pays all utilities and takes care of mowing and snow removal. Owner prefers no pets. Small dog might be considered with additional $500 pet deposit if approved.

Fantastic location and just a few minutes to local Maple Grove schools, Arbor Lakes Shopping, Byerly's, Cub Foods, Tons of great restaurants and Theater. Only five miles from Elm Creek Park Reserve. Enjoy the many miles of Biking/hiking/cross country Trails, Huge Play Ground, Picnic Area and Swimming Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13562 86th Ave N have any available units?
13562 86th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Grove, MN.
What amenities does 13562 86th Ave N have?
Some of 13562 86th Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13562 86th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
13562 86th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13562 86th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 13562 86th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 13562 86th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 13562 86th Ave N offers parking.
Does 13562 86th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13562 86th Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13562 86th Ave N have a pool?
No, 13562 86th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 13562 86th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 13562 86th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 13562 86th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13562 86th Ave N has units with dishwashers.
Does 13562 86th Ave N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13562 86th Ave N has units with air conditioning.
