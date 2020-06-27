18946 Inca Avenue

Amenities

Come and look at this BEAUTIFUL 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bath split-level townhouse located in Lakeville, MN. This home features an open floor plan with beautiful wood flooring, a fireplace in the living room and a state of the art kitchen that boasts granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Nearby schools include Century Middle School, Kenwood Trail Middle School and All Saints Catholic School. This home will not last long. Security Deposit: $1,780. Sorry, No Pets and No Smoking. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!