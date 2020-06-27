All apartments in Lakeville
Find more places like 18946 Inca Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeville, MN
/
18946 Inca Avenue
Last updated July 13 2019 at 4:35 PM

18946 Inca Avenue

18946 Inca Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeville
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

18946 Inca Avenue, Lakeville, MN 55044

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
Come and look at this BEAUTIFUL 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bath split-level townhouse located in Lakeville, MN. This home features an open floor plan with beautiful wood flooring, a fireplace in the living room and a state of the art kitchen that boasts granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Nearby schools include Century Middle School, Kenwood Trail Middle School and All Saints Catholic School. This home will not last long. Security Deposit: $1,780. Sorry, No Pets and No Smoking. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18946 Inca Avenue have any available units?
18946 Inca Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeville, MN.
What amenities does 18946 Inca Avenue have?
Some of 18946 Inca Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18946 Inca Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
18946 Inca Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18946 Inca Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 18946 Inca Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeville.
Does 18946 Inca Avenue offer parking?
No, 18946 Inca Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 18946 Inca Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18946 Inca Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18946 Inca Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 18946 Inca Avenue has a pool.
Does 18946 Inca Avenue have accessible units?
No, 18946 Inca Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 18946 Inca Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18946 Inca Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 18946 Inca Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 18946 Inca Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Edison at Spirit
5181 161st St W
Lakeville, MN 55044
Edison at Avonlea
7255 181st Street West
Lakeville, MN 55044
Southfork Townhomes
18001 Jubilee Way
Lakeville, MN 55044
Springs at Lakeville
17400 Glacier Way
Lakeville, MN 55044

Similar Pages

Lakeville 1 BedroomsLakeville 2 Bedrooms
Lakeville Apartments with PoolLakeville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lakeville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MN
Buffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MNOwatonna, MNMonticello, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNChamplin, MNPrior Lake, MNFarmington, MNHudson, WIVadnais Heights, MNMendota Heights, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University