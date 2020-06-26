All apartments in Hopkins
Hopkins, MN
942 Westbrooke Way, Apt. 5 - 1
Last updated August 12 2019 at 10:34 PM

942 Westbrooke Way, Apt. 5 - 1

942 Westbrooke Way · No Longer Available
Hopkins
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Garage
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

942 Westbrooke Way, Hopkins, MN 55343

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
Wonderful upper level 2 bed, 1 bath condo. This condo is extra large and has a very nice size dining room! New carpet and paint. Come see this unit. Access to pool and workout room. Assigned parking spot. Close to highways and shopping and bus line.
No calls please - email only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 942 Westbrooke Way, Apt. 5 - 1 have any available units?
942 Westbrooke Way, Apt. 5 - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hopkins, MN.
How much is rent in Hopkins, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hopkins Rent Report.
What amenities does 942 Westbrooke Way, Apt. 5 - 1 have?
Some of 942 Westbrooke Way, Apt. 5 - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 942 Westbrooke Way, Apt. 5 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
942 Westbrooke Way, Apt. 5 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 942 Westbrooke Way, Apt. 5 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 942 Westbrooke Way, Apt. 5 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hopkins.
Does 942 Westbrooke Way, Apt. 5 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 942 Westbrooke Way, Apt. 5 - 1 offers parking.
Does 942 Westbrooke Way, Apt. 5 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 942 Westbrooke Way, Apt. 5 - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 942 Westbrooke Way, Apt. 5 - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 942 Westbrooke Way, Apt. 5 - 1 has a pool.
Does 942 Westbrooke Way, Apt. 5 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 942 Westbrooke Way, Apt. 5 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 942 Westbrooke Way, Apt. 5 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 942 Westbrooke Way, Apt. 5 - 1 has units with dishwashers.
