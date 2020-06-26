Wonderful upper level 2 bed, 1 bath condo. This condo is extra large and has a very nice size dining room! New carpet and paint. Come see this unit. Access to pool and workout room. Assigned parking spot. Close to highways and shopping and bus line. No calls please - email only.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 942 Westbrooke Way, Apt. 5 - 1 have any available units?
How much is rent in Hopkins, MN?
What amenities does 942 Westbrooke Way, Apt. 5 - 1 have?
Some of 942 Westbrooke Way, Apt. 5 - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 942 Westbrooke Way, Apt. 5 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
942 Westbrooke Way, Apt. 5 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.