All apartments in Hopkins
Find more places like 921 7th St S #1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hopkins, MN
/
921 7th St S #1
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

921 7th St S #1

921 7th St S · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hopkins
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

921 7th St S, Hopkins, MN 55343
Peaceful Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
921 7th St S #1 Available 02/01/19 Hopkins Condo, Granite Countertops, Walk Out Patio, No Carpet, Ample Parking - This property is available and ready for move in Jan or Feb 1st. It is located on the ground level and has a walk out patio area.

Inside the unit you will find no carpet, new granite countertops, dishwasher and plenty of storage closets. The pictures were just taken so when viewing the unit there will be no surprises.

There is ample non assigned parking (no garage) and laundry is coin operated on the ground level of the building.

Cats are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score sorry no dogs. ($200 cat deposit)

Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based on income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.

Any questions please call or email Billy.

Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC
Agent: Billy Sommers

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4640661)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 7th St S #1 have any available units?
921 7th St S #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hopkins, MN.
How much is rent in Hopkins, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hopkins Rent Report.
What amenities does 921 7th St S #1 have?
Some of 921 7th St S #1's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 921 7th St S #1 currently offering any rent specials?
921 7th St S #1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 7th St S #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 921 7th St S #1 is pet friendly.
Does 921 7th St S #1 offer parking?
Yes, 921 7th St S #1 does offer parking.
Does 921 7th St S #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 921 7th St S #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 7th St S #1 have a pool?
No, 921 7th St S #1 does not have a pool.
Does 921 7th St S #1 have accessible units?
No, 921 7th St S #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 921 7th St S #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 921 7th St S #1 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greenfield Apartments
920 Feltl Ct
Hopkins, MN 55343
Second Street Station
1015 2nd St NE
Hopkins, MN 55343
Deer Ridge
5190 Nolan Dr
Hopkins, MN 55343
Brentwood Park Townhomes and Apartments
1301 Highway 7
Hopkins, MN 55305
Rosewood West
460 5th Ave N
Hopkins, MN 55343
Gallery Flats
50 8th Ave S
Hopkins, MN 55343

Similar Pages

Hopkins 1 BedroomsHopkins 2 Bedrooms
Hopkins Apartments with GarageHopkins Apartments with Parking
Hopkins Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MN
Anoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MNMonticello, MNWhite Bear Lake, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University