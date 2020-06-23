Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

921 7th St S #1 Available 02/01/19 Hopkins Condo, Granite Countertops, Walk Out Patio, No Carpet, Ample Parking - This property is available and ready for move in Jan or Feb 1st. It is located on the ground level and has a walk out patio area.



Inside the unit you will find no carpet, new granite countertops, dishwasher and plenty of storage closets. The pictures were just taken so when viewing the unit there will be no surprises.



There is ample non assigned parking (no garage) and laundry is coin operated on the ground level of the building.



Cats are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score sorry no dogs. ($200 cat deposit)



Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based on income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.



Any questions please call or email Billy.



Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

Agent: Billy Sommers



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4640661)