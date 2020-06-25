All apartments in Hopkins
Find more places like 807 11th Avenue South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hopkins, MN
/
807 11th Avenue South
Last updated April 12 2019 at 1:53 PM

807 11th Avenue South

807 11th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hopkins
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

807 11th Avenue South, Hopkins, MN 55343

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
guest parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
This condo has just been renovated including all new appliances, flooring. The pictures were just taken so you will not be surprised when you view the home.

Walking into the unit you will find a renovated walk through kitchen with dining area. The living room has a walk out patio and AC. Down the hall you will find both bedrooms, bathroom and a large hall closet.

As a tenant you will pay for Electric only, there is one parking space assigned and plenty of room for guest parking or second car parking.

Cats are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Cat $200) Sorry no dogs.

Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based on income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.

Any questions please call or email Billy.

Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC
Agent: Billy Sommers

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 11th Avenue South have any available units?
807 11th Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hopkins, MN.
How much is rent in Hopkins, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hopkins Rent Report.
What amenities does 807 11th Avenue South have?
Some of 807 11th Avenue South's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 11th Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
807 11th Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 11th Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 807 11th Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 807 11th Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 807 11th Avenue South offers parking.
Does 807 11th Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 11th Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 11th Avenue South have a pool?
No, 807 11th Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 807 11th Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 807 11th Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 807 11th Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 807 11th Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gallery Flats
50 8th Ave S
Hopkins, MN 55343
Rosewood West
460 5th Ave N
Hopkins, MN 55343
Brentwood Park Townhomes and Apartments
1301 Highway 7
Hopkins, MN 55305
Deer Ridge
5190 Nolan Dr
Hopkins, MN 55343
Greenfield Apartments
920 Feltl Ct
Hopkins, MN 55343
Second Street Station
1015 2nd St NE
Hopkins, MN 55343

Similar Pages

Hopkins 1 BedroomsHopkins 2 Bedrooms
Hopkins Apartments with GarageHopkins Apartments with Parking
Hopkins Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MN
Anoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MNMonticello, MNWhite Bear Lake, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University