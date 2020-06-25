807 11th Avenue South

Amenities
This condo has just been renovated including all new appliances, flooring. The pictures were just taken so you will not be surprised when you view the home.
Walking into the unit you will find a renovated walk through kitchen with dining area. The living room has a walk out patio and AC. Down the hall you will find both bedrooms, bathroom and a large hall closet.
As a tenant you will pay for Electric only, there is one parking space assigned and plenty of room for guest parking or second car parking.
Cats are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Cat $200) Sorry no dogs.
Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based on income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.
Any questions please call or email Billy.
Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC
Agent: Billy Sommers
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.