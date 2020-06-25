807 11th Avenue South

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning guest parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking pet friendly

This condo has just been renovated including all new appliances, flooring. The pictures were just taken so you will not be surprised when you view the home.



Walking into the unit you will find a renovated walk through kitchen with dining area. The living room has a walk out patio and AC. Down the hall you will find both bedrooms, bathroom and a large hall closet.



As a tenant you will pay for Electric only, there is one parking space assigned and plenty of room for guest parking or second car parking.



Cats are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Cat $200) Sorry no dogs.



Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based on income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.



Any questions please call or email Billy.



Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

Agent: Billy Sommers



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.