805 11th Avenue S
Last updated August 27 2019 at 5:35 PM

805 11th Avenue S

805 11th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

805 11th Avenue South, Hopkins, MN 55343

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
gym
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
pool
pet friendly
This place is newly available and features 2 bed, 1 bath , tiled bath, and new carpet! Pool and great outdoor spaces for entertaining. This home is very clean and includes storage space. Washer Dryer conveniently located in building. Available for immediate move in. $55 application fee per adult. One time administrative fee of $150 upon accepted application and lease signing. No smoking, Pets are negotiable with a $250 pet deposit. To schedule a showing, please copy and paste the following:

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 11th Avenue S have any available units?
805 11th Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hopkins, MN.
How much is rent in Hopkins, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hopkins Rent Report.
What amenities does 805 11th Avenue S have?
Some of 805 11th Avenue S's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 11th Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
805 11th Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 11th Avenue S pet-friendly?
Yes, 805 11th Avenue S is pet friendly.
Does 805 11th Avenue S offer parking?
No, 805 11th Avenue S does not offer parking.
Does 805 11th Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 805 11th Avenue S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 11th Avenue S have a pool?
Yes, 805 11th Avenue S has a pool.
Does 805 11th Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 805 11th Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 805 11th Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 805 11th Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.
