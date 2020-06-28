805 11th Avenue S

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly gym pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities gym pool pet friendly

This place is newly available and features 2 bed, 1 bath , tiled bath, and new carpet! Pool and great outdoor spaces for entertaining. This home is very clean and includes storage space. Washer Dryer conveniently located in building. Available for immediate move in. $55 application fee per adult. One time administrative fee of $150 upon accepted application and lease signing. No smoking, Pets are negotiable with a $250 pet deposit. To schedule a showing, please copy and paste the following: