Last updated January 12 2020 at 10:09 AM

11 11th Ave

11 11th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

11 11th Avenue North, Hopkins, MN 55343

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
bbq/grill
internet access
volleyball court
Home Features :
Cable TV/high-speed internet ready
Individually controlled air conditioning and heat
Excellent sound control
Decorator blinds throughout
Generous closet space and storage
Frost-free refrigerator/freezer
Self-cleaning oven
Dishwasher and disposal
Reserve parking with plug ins
Community Features :
Convenient Hopkins Location
MTC bus service within Community to downtown Minneapolis and U of M
Pet Friendly Community Cats Allowed
One mile from Shady Oak Beach
Excellent access to shopping facilities and major highways
Community is adjacent to Hopkins City Park, offering archery range, volleyball, tot lot, basketball, hockey rink, picnic areas with grills/shelter, and exercise trails along scenic stream

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 11th Ave have any available units?
11 11th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hopkins, MN.
How much is rent in Hopkins, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hopkins Rent Report.
What amenities does 11 11th Ave have?
Some of 11 11th Ave's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 11th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11 11th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 11th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 11 11th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 11 11th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 11 11th Ave offers parking.
Does 11 11th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 11th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 11th Ave have a pool?
No, 11 11th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11 11th Ave have accessible units?
No, 11 11th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11 11th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 11th Ave has units with dishwashers.

