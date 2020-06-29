All apartments in Hopkins
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:58 AM

11 10th Avenue South - C

11 10th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

11 10th Avenue South, Hopkins, MN 55343
Downtown Hopkins

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This unique space features 826 sq. ft. and has an open floor plan with durable multi-purpose carpet and daylight block glass windows that allow plenty of sunlight in this lower level commercial suite featuring a private entrance and shared bathroom with the adjacent hair salon. This is a meticulously maintained building in a prime location within the central business district of Hopkins. Available now for $1,495/mo. (Includes CAM) This is a great opportunity for your business that won't last long. Call today to book a showing!

Lease Terms: $1495 Security Deposit. Minimum of a 3 year lease.
Beautiful, renovated building with tons of options for retail and/or business offices in the heart of Hopkins.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 10th Avenue South - C have any available units?
11 10th Avenue South - C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hopkins, MN.
How much is rent in Hopkins, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hopkins Rent Report.
Is 11 10th Avenue South - C currently offering any rent specials?
11 10th Avenue South - C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 10th Avenue South - C pet-friendly?
No, 11 10th Avenue South - C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hopkins.
Does 11 10th Avenue South - C offer parking?
No, 11 10th Avenue South - C does not offer parking.
Does 11 10th Avenue South - C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 10th Avenue South - C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 10th Avenue South - C have a pool?
No, 11 10th Avenue South - C does not have a pool.
Does 11 10th Avenue South - C have accessible units?
No, 11 10th Avenue South - C does not have accessible units.
Does 11 10th Avenue South - C have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 10th Avenue South - C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11 10th Avenue South - C have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 10th Avenue South - C does not have units with air conditioning.
