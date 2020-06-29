11 10th Avenue South - C

Amenities

This unique space features 826 sq. ft. and has an open floor plan with durable multi-purpose carpet and daylight block glass windows that allow plenty of sunlight in this lower level commercial suite featuring a private entrance and shared bathroom with the adjacent hair salon. This is a meticulously maintained building in a prime location within the central business district of Hopkins. Available now for $1,495/mo. (Includes CAM) This is a great opportunity for your business that won't last long. Call today to book a showing!



Lease Terms: $1495 Security Deposit. Minimum of a 3 year lease.

Beautiful, renovated building with tons of options for retail and/or business offices in the heart of Hopkins.