18346 Embers Avenue

ANOTHER LISTING FROM STEVE F@ RENTERS WAREHOUSE! Beautiful open 4 bedroom 2 bathroom split level with walk out family room available in Farmington. This is a wonderful house that has a large living room with and tons of natural light. There is a dining area with a sliding glass door that leads out to the deck over looking the large fenced-in back yard. The kitchen is open to both the dining area and living area to make every-day-life and entertaining fun and easy. There are 2 bedrooms including the master bed room on this level as well as a full bathroom. The lower level has a large family room, a 3/4 bathroom and two bedrooms. It has a laundry room in the lower level. It has a 2-stall finished garage. TO SET UP A SHOWING, please follow this link: https://showmojo.com/stevef/gallery. Tenant is responsible for lawn care, snow removal and all utilities. No Sec 8 Qual: 620 Score, clean background & rental history and 3x rent income