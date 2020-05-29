All apartments in Farmington
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

18346 Embers Avenue

18346 Embers Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

18346 Embers Avenue, Farmington, MN 55024
Dakota County Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
ANOTHER LISTING FROM STEVE F@ RENTERS WAREHOUSE! Beautiful open 4 bedroom 2 bathroom split level with walk out family room available in Farmington. This is a wonderful house that has a large living room with and tons of natural light. There is a dining area with a sliding glass door that leads out to the deck over looking the large fenced-in back yard. The kitchen is open to both the dining area and living area to make every-day-life and entertaining fun and easy. There are 2 bedrooms including the master bed room on this level as well as a full bathroom. The lower level has a large family room, a 3/4 bathroom and two bedrooms. It has a laundry room in the lower level. It has a 2-stall finished garage. TO SET UP A SHOWING, please follow this link: https://showmojo.com/stevef/gallery. Tenant is responsible for lawn care, snow removal and all utilities. No Sec 8 Qual: 620 Score, clean background & rental history and 3x rent income

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18346 Embers Avenue have any available units?
18346 Embers Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmington, MN.
What amenities does 18346 Embers Avenue have?
Some of 18346 Embers Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18346 Embers Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
18346 Embers Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18346 Embers Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 18346 Embers Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Farmington.
Does 18346 Embers Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 18346 Embers Avenue offers parking.
Does 18346 Embers Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18346 Embers Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18346 Embers Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 18346 Embers Avenue has a pool.
Does 18346 Embers Avenue have accessible units?
No, 18346 Embers Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 18346 Embers Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 18346 Embers Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18346 Embers Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 18346 Embers Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

