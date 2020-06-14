Apartment List
45 Apartments for rent in Farmington, MN with garage

Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 2 at 09:27am
1 Unit Available
Eighth Street Apartments
811 Eighth Street, Farmington, MN
1 Bedroom
$825
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
811 - 8th Street - 23 Available 05/01/20 - Eight Street Apartments is a wonderful community located in a great neighborhood that offers a lot of parks, walking trails and close to Dakota County fairgrounds.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
3220 223rd Street West
3220 223rd Street West, Farmington, MN
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
2362 sqft
5 bedroom rental home with 3 baths. 3 bedrooms on upper level. Owner's suite has a walk-in closet and private bath with tile floors. Large kitchen with granite countertops and center island. Stainless steel appliances and Maple Cabinets.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
19385 Elkridge Trail
19385 Elkridge Trail, Farmington, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,630
2500 sqft
4 bedrooms upstairs in the Autumn Glen neighborhood. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances with maple cabinets & wood floors, butler pantry, formal dining. Main floor office.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Dakota County Estates
1 Unit Available
18420 Eldorado Way
18420 Eldorado Way, Farmington, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1089 sqft
Another listing from Steve @ Renters Warehouse. For a showing, please go to https://showmojo.com/stevefgallery. This is a wonderful single family house in Farmington is very close to shopping, gas and parks.
Results within 1 mile of Farmington
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:16am
21 Units Available
Edison at Avonlea
7255 181st Street West, Lakeville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,385
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Invented with you in mind, The Edison at Avonlea is the newest community in the sought-after suburb of Lakeville! Near the heart of Apple Valley, you will find The Edison located in an inviting residential neighborhood with easy access to the Twin
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
70 Units Available
Springs at Lakeville
17400 Glacier Way, Lakeville, MN
Studio
$1,340
662 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,414
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1162 sqft
At Springs at Lakeville, you’ll enjoy townhome-style living, with all the comforts of luxury upscale neighborhood and a small-town feel! With thoughtfully designed living spaces and exceptional resort-style amenities, Springs at Lakeville in
Results within 5 miles of Farmington
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
25 Units Available
Springs At Cobblestone Lake
15899 Elmhurst Lane, Apple Valley, MN
Studio
$1,348
626 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,471
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,839
1157 sqft
Our studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments place you in beautiful Apple Valley, MN. Here, you get the best of both worlds - soaking in all the suburban luxuries while still experiencing that well-known, Midwest charm.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Apple Valley
72 Units Available
Nuvelo at Parkside
6780 Fortino Street, Apple Valley, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,475
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1203 sqft
Live Life in the Clouds Opening Spring of 2020, Nuvelo at Parkside offers a new kind of living in Apple Valley, Minnesota. 'Nuvelo', an Italian word meaning cloud, is a new apartment community inspired by its beautiful park-side location.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Apple Valley
14 Units Available
Gabella at Parkside
6859 152nd St W, Apple Valley, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,327
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,668
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1397 sqft
World-class amenities, complete with kickboxing studio, yoga room, theater, coffee bar, 24-hour state-of-the-art gym and pool. Smoke-free community offers spacious layouts, granite counters, unique designs and in-unit laundry. Bring Fido along, we're pet-friendly!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
5 Units Available
Valley Pond
5520 142nd St W, Apple Valley, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,367
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,544
1049 sqft
Units contain brushed-stainless-steel appliances, hardwood floors, and patios or balconies. Complex offers amenities such as a clubhouse, 24-hour gym and on-site internet access. Near several schools and four parks. Allows cats.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Downtown Apple Valley
28 Units Available
Springs at Apple Valley
14650 Foliage Ave, Apple Valley, MN
Studio
$1,211
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,169
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,618
1135 sqft
This gated community boasts nearly 300 apartment homes. Apartments range from studios to 3-bedroom units. This pet-friendly community is in the South Metro and offers attached garages and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:15am
80 Units Available
The Edison at Spirit
5181 161st St W, Lakeville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,479
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,817
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,251
1337 sqft
The Edison at Spirit is located in the thriving suburb of Lakeville, MN. In a city recognized for a growing population, an exceptional quality of life and numerous award-winning schools, you will see why this location is perfect for you.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Apple Valley
20 Units Available
Galante at Parkside
15283 Galaxie Avenue, Apple Valley, MN
Studio
$1,223
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,421
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,726
1102 sqft
This newly constructed community has an on-site business center, fitness center, pool and rooftop plaza. Pet-friendly. Each home offers private balconies, washers and dryers, and large walk-in closets. Stone countertops available.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Scott Highlands
1 Unit Available
13763 Fordham Avenue
13763 Fordham Avenue, Apple Valley, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1514 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! A newly renovated 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home sits beautifully in the city of Apple Valley.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
3790 Drumcliffe Court
3790 Drumcliffe Court, Rosemount, MN
8 Bedrooms
$3,700
4800 sqft
***In person and virtual tours are available, please contact the agent for more details.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14764 Excelsior Lane
14764 Excelsior Lane, Apple Valley, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1036 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Townhome for Rent in Apple Valley!! - Cozy townhome with gas Fireplace, Single Garage. 2 bedroom 1 1/2 baths washer & dryer in the unit.Fresh paint and NEW carpeting. Near Pilot Knob & 150th.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Galaxie Commons
1 Unit Available
15759 Flackwood Avenue
15759 Flackwood Way, Apple Valley, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1260 sqft
Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This end-unit townhome has an open concept kitchen, living, dining area.
Results within 10 miles of Farmington
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:04am
9 Units Available
Lexington Hills Apartments
4116 Lexington Ave S, Eagan, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,209
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
936 sqft
Homes with fully equipped kitchens, private balconies, fireplaces, and extra storage room. Residents have access to a 24-hour gym and a sparkling pool, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:39am
River Hills
4 Units Available
The Bluffs Of Burnsville
2800 Selkirk Dr, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
988 sqft
Open floor plans featuring private patio/balcony, ceiling fans and spacious floor plans. Quiet, serene community with lots of greenery just minutes from the Twin Cities and I-35. Laundry on premises, indoor pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
28 Units Available
Meridian Point
51 McAndrews Rd W, Burnsville, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,260
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1067 sqft
Located close to downtown Minneapolis, these apartments offer modern kitchens, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. The community surrounds two ponds and landscaped gardens. Residents have access to a pool, a hot tub and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
15 Units Available
Woods of Burnsville
14701 Portland Ave, Burnsville, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,090
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1080 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Virtual tours are also available. Please contact us today! Finding the home of your dreams has suddenly become the easiest matter.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
14 Units Available
Town Centre Apartments
3475 Golfview Dr, Eagan, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,160
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1454 sqft
Luxury community situated in the heart of Eagan, MN. Residents in units can enjoy walk-in closets, ice maker, fireplace and in-unit laundry. The complex offers a gym, parking, pool, volleyball court and more.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
13 Units Available
Willow Pond
11751 W River Hills Dr, Burnsville, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,137
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1010 sqft
Recently renovated units in pet- and people-friendly community with hot tub, pool, playground and dog park, plus practical amenities like bike storage and round-the-clock laundry, gym and maintenance.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
15 Units Available
The Pines of Burnsville
1024 W Burnsville Pkwy, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,122
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently updated one- and two-bedroom apartments with fireplace and patio. Pets are welcome. Community offers residents outdoor heated swimming pool, fitness center, picnic area with grills, on-site laundry and two play areas.
City Guide for Farmington, MN

Since 1869, the Dakota County Fairgrounds has brought fun and community activities to Farmington at regular times throughout the year. Dozens of vendors, local farmers and trainers come here to showcase their products. There's even an annual Jackpot Lamb Show, with prizes awarded to the farmers of black, speckled and white-faced lambs as well as commercial-type ewe lambs

Farmington is a city in Dakota County, Minnesota. In the past decade the city has experienced some growth and the population in the 2010 U.S. Census was listed at over 21,000. The city is a part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area, which means residents are close to all of the fun things the metro has to offer. The city is about 15 square miles in size and the Farmington community has a whopping 876 acres of land dedicated to parks, green and open space, and nature. An additional 45 miles have been made into nature trails, paved trails and boardwalks. Residents of Farmington are fortunate to be able to relax and recreate in such a beautiful setting. If you're looking to stay in shape, just get out and see the sights or want to find something to do outdoors with friends, it's nice to know there is no lack of places to bike, walk, in-line skate and run. No matter what your age is the city has made it a priority to offer recreational activities that include something for everyone. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Farmington, MN

Farmington apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

