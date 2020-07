Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage on-site laundry

811 - 8th Street - 23 Available 05/01/20 - Eight Street Apartments is a wonderful community located in a great neighborhood that offers a lot of parks, walking trails and close to Dakota County fairgrounds. Additional storage and optional garages for an additional monthly fee. Included in rent, heat, trash, water and sewer! We are cat and dog friendly with an additional deposit!



(RLNE3242255)