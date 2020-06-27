All apartments in Eagan
Location

950 Wescott Trail, Eagan, MN 55123

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large condo in great Eagan location. Completely renovated in 2012. Condo is located in the heart of Eagan and has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths including a master bath. This unique, open floor plan condo has over 1200sf and includes all kitchen appliances as well as an in unit washer/dryer, air conditioning, balcony, and attached tandem garage. The unit is on the second floor and there are no units above, in front, behind or on one side. Close to schools, shopping, parks, interstate 35E. NO SECTION 8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 950 Wescott Trail have any available units?
950 Wescott Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eagan, MN.
What amenities does 950 Wescott Trail have?
Some of 950 Wescott Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 950 Wescott Trail currently offering any rent specials?
950 Wescott Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 950 Wescott Trail pet-friendly?
No, 950 Wescott Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eagan.
Does 950 Wescott Trail offer parking?
Yes, 950 Wescott Trail offers parking.
Does 950 Wescott Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 950 Wescott Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 950 Wescott Trail have a pool?
No, 950 Wescott Trail does not have a pool.
Does 950 Wescott Trail have accessible units?
No, 950 Wescott Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 950 Wescott Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 950 Wescott Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 950 Wescott Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 950 Wescott Trail has units with air conditioning.
