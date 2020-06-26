All apartments in Eagan
Find more places like 4474 Fawn Ridge Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eagan, MN
/
4474 Fawn Ridge Trail
Last updated May 24 2019 at 9:23 AM

4474 Fawn Ridge Trail

4474 Fawn Ridge Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Eagan
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4474 Fawn Ridge Trail, Eagan, MN 55123

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 07/01/19 Rent to Own Home! - Property Id: 123047

Beautiful Home available Rent to Own! Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, 3 season porch and more. Great landscaping with a waterfall in the backyard.

Price:$325,000 (can purchase after 1st year)
Down Payment: Required
Rent: $2200
Lease: 2 or 3 years

All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.

Eric Janson, Realty Group, Inc.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/123047
Property Id 123047

(RLNE4894163)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4474 Fawn Ridge Trail have any available units?
4474 Fawn Ridge Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eagan, MN.
What amenities does 4474 Fawn Ridge Trail have?
Some of 4474 Fawn Ridge Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4474 Fawn Ridge Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4474 Fawn Ridge Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4474 Fawn Ridge Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 4474 Fawn Ridge Trail is pet friendly.
Does 4474 Fawn Ridge Trail offer parking?
No, 4474 Fawn Ridge Trail does not offer parking.
Does 4474 Fawn Ridge Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4474 Fawn Ridge Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4474 Fawn Ridge Trail have a pool?
No, 4474 Fawn Ridge Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4474 Fawn Ridge Trail have accessible units?
No, 4474 Fawn Ridge Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4474 Fawn Ridge Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4474 Fawn Ridge Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 4474 Fawn Ridge Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 4474 Fawn Ridge Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lexington Hills Apartments
4116 Lexington Ave S
Eagan, MN 55123
Lemay Lake Apartments
3015 Eagandale Pl
Eagan, MN 55121
Eagan Place
3575 Lexington Ave S
Eagan, MN 55123
Aspenwoods Apartments
1125 Duckwood Trl
Eagan, MN 55123
Boulder Court
4182 Rahn Rd
Eagan, MN 55122
Cedarvale Highlands
3908 Cedar Grove Pkwy
Eagan, MN 55122
Town Centre Apartments
3475 Golfview Dr
Eagan, MN 55123
Ballantrae Apartments
3800 Ballantrae Road
Eagan, MN 55122

Similar Pages

Eagan 1 BedroomsEagan 2 Bedrooms
Eagan Apartments with ParkingEagan Cheap Places
Eagan Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities