4474 Fawn Ridge Trail

Amenities
Available 07/01/19 Rent to Own Home! - Property Id: 123047
Beautiful Home available Rent to Own! Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, 3 season porch and more. Great landscaping with a waterfall in the backyard.
Price:$325,000 (can purchase after 1st year)
Down Payment: Required
Rent: $2200
Lease: 2 or 3 years
All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.
Eric Janson, Realty Group, Inc.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/123047
Property Id 123047
(RLNE4894163)