4110 Braddock Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

This spacious, split entry home is move in ready! The spacious vaulted living room is open to the kitchen which features maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances, a large center island and eat-in dining area, as well as a sliding door leading out to a deck overlooking a private backyard with mature trees. Two bedrooms and a full bathroom are also on this level. The lower level offers a 3rd bedroom, 2nd bathroom and a large family room with gas fireplace as well the laundry room. An attached two car garage completes this home. Located in a quiet neighborhood across the street from Northview Park and Athletic Fields. Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District #196.



Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Tenant is responsible for all utilities as well as snow and lawn care. Pets accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for section 8.

Well maintained home situated on large lot across from park and walking trails.