4110 Braddock Trail

Location

4110 Braddock Trail, Eagan, MN 55123

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This spacious, split entry home is move in ready! The spacious vaulted living room is open to the kitchen which features maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances, a large center island and eat-in dining area, as well as a sliding door leading out to a deck overlooking a private backyard with mature trees. Two bedrooms and a full bathroom are also on this level. The lower level offers a 3rd bedroom, 2nd bathroom and a large family room with gas fireplace as well the laundry room. An attached two car garage completes this home. Located in a quiet neighborhood across the street from Northview Park and Athletic Fields. Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District #196.

Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Tenant is responsible for all utilities as well as snow and lawn care. Pets accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for section 8.
Well maintained home situated on large lot across from park and walking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4110 Braddock Trail have any available units?
4110 Braddock Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eagan, MN.
What amenities does 4110 Braddock Trail have?
Some of 4110 Braddock Trail's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4110 Braddock Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4110 Braddock Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4110 Braddock Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 4110 Braddock Trail is pet friendly.
Does 4110 Braddock Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4110 Braddock Trail offers parking.
Does 4110 Braddock Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4110 Braddock Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4110 Braddock Trail have a pool?
No, 4110 Braddock Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4110 Braddock Trail have accessible units?
No, 4110 Braddock Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4110 Braddock Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4110 Braddock Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 4110 Braddock Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4110 Braddock Trail has units with air conditioning.

