2154 Cool Stream Cir

This well-kept home offers vaulted ceilings, large windows, laminate wood floors, informal dining area/office, spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, ample countertop, and cabinet space, dining and living room have vaulted ceilings and walks out to the deck overlooking a pond and wooded area, 2 full bathrooms, 2 bedrooms, one being the master with walk-in closet an ensuite bath, 1 car garage. Conveniently located next to Twin Cities Premium Outlets, restaurants, and parks. Easy access to 35W &amp; Hwy 77. Tenant is responsible for gas, electric. Owner covers HOA, including water, sewer, trash, and lawn/ snow. Dogs considered with an additional pet deposit. This property is not approved for section 8. Application fee $55 per adult.