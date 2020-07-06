All apartments in Eagan
Find more places like 2154 Cool Stream Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eagan, MN
/
2154 Cool Stream Cir
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2154 Cool Stream Cir

2154 Cool Stream Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Eagan
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2154 Cool Stream Circle, Eagan, MN 55122

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This well-kept home offers vaulted ceilings, large windows, laminate wood floors, informal dining area/office, spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, ample countertop, and cabinet space, dining and living room have vaulted ceilings and walks out to the deck overlooking a pond and wooded area, 2 full bathrooms, 2 bedrooms, one being the master with walk-in closet an ensuite bath, 1 car garage. Conveniently located next to Twin Cities Premium Outlets, restaurants, and parks. Easy access to 35W &amp;amp; Hwy 77. Tenant is responsible for gas, electric. Owner covers HOA, including water, sewer, trash, and lawn/ snow. Dogs considered with an additional pet deposit. This property is not approved for section 8. Application fee $55 per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2154 Cool Stream Cir have any available units?
2154 Cool Stream Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eagan, MN.
What amenities does 2154 Cool Stream Cir have?
Some of 2154 Cool Stream Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2154 Cool Stream Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2154 Cool Stream Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2154 Cool Stream Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 2154 Cool Stream Cir is pet friendly.
Does 2154 Cool Stream Cir offer parking?
Yes, 2154 Cool Stream Cir offers parking.
Does 2154 Cool Stream Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2154 Cool Stream Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2154 Cool Stream Cir have a pool?
No, 2154 Cool Stream Cir does not have a pool.
Does 2154 Cool Stream Cir have accessible units?
No, 2154 Cool Stream Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2154 Cool Stream Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 2154 Cool Stream Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2154 Cool Stream Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 2154 Cool Stream Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lexington Hills Apartments
4116 Lexington Ave S
Eagan, MN 55123
Lemay Lake Apartments
3015 Eagandale Pl
Eagan, MN 55121
Eagan Place
3575 Lexington Ave S
Eagan, MN 55123
Aspenwoods Apartments
1125 Duckwood Trl
Eagan, MN 55123
Boulder Court
4182 Rahn Rd
Eagan, MN 55122
Cedarvale Highlands
3908 Cedar Grove Pkwy
Eagan, MN 55122
Town Centre Apartments
3475 Golfview Dr
Eagan, MN 55123
Ballantrae Apartments
3800 Ballantrae Road
Eagan, MN 55122

Similar Pages

Eagan 1 BedroomsEagan 2 Bedrooms
Eagan Apartments with ParkingEagan Cheap Places
Eagan Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities