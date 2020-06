Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Large 3 bed 2 bath house in Eagan - This house features a classic fireplace, washer/dryer, and large yard. Tons of extra space in the basement for storage!

Brand new gas range in the kitchen and plenty of natural light. Beautiful woodwork give this house charm and character.

Walking distance to Lexington Park. Small dogs and cats allowed.



Schedule a showing today!



