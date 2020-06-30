All apartments in Coon Rapids
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:22 AM

1601 128th Lane NW

1601 128th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1601 128th Lane, Coon Rapids, MN 55448
Oaks of Shenandoah

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
1601 128th Lane NW Available 02/29/20 Lovely 5BR 3BA Hanson Manor Home - Submit contact form for more info and to schedule a showing. Lovely 5BR 3BA home in the premier Hanson Manor neighborhood of Coon Rapids. Beautifully landscaped, private grounds, perfectly situated between Woodland Oaks Park and Bunker Hills Golf Club & Water Park. Spend a day at the beach by heading down the road to Crooked Lake Park & Beach, or host your family and friends in the open and airy main level designed to entertain and decorated with the very best of taste. Hardwood floors, stainless appliances in the gourmet kitchen, and many other upgrades ensure that no detail is overlooked. Walk downstairs to an entire fitness center in your own lower level, or easily convert to additional recreational space! This home is sure to impress! Rent2Own only - traditional leases not accepted.

The data relating to real estate for sale on this listing page comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota, Inc. Real estate listings held by brokerage firms other than RE/MAX Results are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo or the Broker Reciprocity thumbnail logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers.

This listing is subject to prior sale or removal from sale. Availability of any listing should always be independently verified. Listing information is provided for consumer personal, non-commercial use, solely to identify potential properties for potential purchase. All other use is strictly prohibited and may violate relevant federal and state law. This is not an offer to lease. All potential applicants will need to pass a background check and application.

Listing Courtesy of 612RentNow.com at RE/MAX Results for $439,900

(RLNE5547852)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 128th Lane NW have any available units?
1601 128th Lane NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coon Rapids, MN.
What amenities does 1601 128th Lane NW have?
Some of 1601 128th Lane NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1601 128th Lane NW currently offering any rent specials?
1601 128th Lane NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 128th Lane NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1601 128th Lane NW is pet friendly.
Does 1601 128th Lane NW offer parking?
No, 1601 128th Lane NW does not offer parking.
Does 1601 128th Lane NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1601 128th Lane NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 128th Lane NW have a pool?
No, 1601 128th Lane NW does not have a pool.
Does 1601 128th Lane NW have accessible units?
No, 1601 128th Lane NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 128th Lane NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1601 128th Lane NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1601 128th Lane NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1601 128th Lane NW does not have units with air conditioning.

