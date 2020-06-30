Amenities

1601 128th Lane NW Available 02/29/20 Lovely 5BR 3BA Hanson Manor Home - Submit contact form for more info and to schedule a showing. Lovely 5BR 3BA home in the premier Hanson Manor neighborhood of Coon Rapids. Beautifully landscaped, private grounds, perfectly situated between Woodland Oaks Park and Bunker Hills Golf Club & Water Park. Spend a day at the beach by heading down the road to Crooked Lake Park & Beach, or host your family and friends in the open and airy main level designed to entertain and decorated with the very best of taste. Hardwood floors, stainless appliances in the gourmet kitchen, and many other upgrades ensure that no detail is overlooked. Walk downstairs to an entire fitness center in your own lower level, or easily convert to additional recreational space! This home is sure to impress! Rent2Own only - traditional leases not accepted.



