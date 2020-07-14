All apartments in Coon Rapids
Camelot Square

11639 Raven St NW · (833) 874-5702
Location

11639 Raven St NW, Coon Rapids, MN 55433

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 03-102 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,204

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

Unit 04-203 · Avail. now

$1,315

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 910 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Camelot Square.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
courtyard
playground
Located in Coon Rapids, Minnesota youll find comfort and convenience at Camelot Square. Our community offers spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes that feature fully-equipped kitchens, nine foot ceilings and breakfast bars. Residents can also enjoy our luscious landscaping, playground, and BBQ picnic areas! Easy access to I-10 puts you in a great location where residents enjoy numerous shopping and dining venues nearby. Lease today to experience comfortable and convenient living at its best!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Trash
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: Permit parking, open lot.
Storage Details: $25/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Camelot Square have any available units?
Camelot Square has 2 units available starting at $1,204 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Camelot Square have?
Some of Camelot Square's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camelot Square currently offering any rent specials?
Camelot Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camelot Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Camelot Square is pet friendly.
Does Camelot Square offer parking?
Yes, Camelot Square offers parking.
Does Camelot Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, Camelot Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Camelot Square have a pool?
No, Camelot Square does not have a pool.
Does Camelot Square have accessible units?
No, Camelot Square does not have accessible units.
Does Camelot Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Camelot Square has units with dishwashers.
Does Camelot Square have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Camelot Square has units with air conditioning.
