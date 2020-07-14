Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill courtyard playground

Located in Coon Rapids, Minnesota youll find comfort and convenience at Camelot Square. Our community offers spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes that feature fully-equipped kitchens, nine foot ceilings and breakfast bars. Residents can also enjoy our luscious landscaping, playground, and BBQ picnic areas! Easy access to I-10 puts you in a great location where residents enjoy numerous shopping and dining venues nearby. Lease today to experience comfortable and convenient living at its best!