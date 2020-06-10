Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated extra storage granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly courtyard parking bbq/grill garage pool on-site laundry sauna

2 Bedroom remodeled apartment in Coon Rapids - Located in a beautiful residential neighborhood, Garden Oaks Apartments is a hidden jewel in the city of Coon Rapids, Minnesota.



We feature large apartments that include dishwashers and plenty of closet space! All apartments have a spacious balcony or walk-out patio! We also have laundry rooms on-site and garages available for rent.



Fancy a cook-out on a beautiful summer's night? Grill your favorite foods in our large central courtyard! There are plenty of picnic tables, so invite some people over to enjoy the evening!



We are pet-friendly! We welcome cats with some restrictions.



We are conveniently located close to the National Sports Center, as well as nearby shopping at Northtown Mall.



For your safety and security no on-line applications will be processed until identification has been verified.



We do not accept rental assistance programs at this time for this property.



Prices and apartment availability are subject to change.



(RLNE5315279)