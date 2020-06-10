All apartments in Coon Rapids
Coon Rapids, MN
Garden Oaks
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:58 AM

Garden Oaks

9975 Butternut St NW · (763) 296-1024
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9975 Butternut St NW, Coon Rapids, MN 55448

Price and availability

VERIFIED 20 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9975 Butternut Street NW 202 · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 917 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Garden Oaks.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
pool
on-site laundry
sauna
2 Bedroom remodeled apartment in Coon Rapids - Located in a beautiful residential neighborhood, Garden Oaks Apartments is a hidden jewel in the city of Coon Rapids, Minnesota.

We feature large apartments that include dishwashers and plenty of closet space! All apartments have a spacious balcony or walk-out patio! We also have laundry rooms on-site and garages available for rent.

Fancy a cook-out on a beautiful summer's night? Grill your favorite foods in our large central courtyard! There are plenty of picnic tables, so invite some people over to enjoy the evening!

We are pet-friendly! We welcome cats with some restrictions.

We are conveniently located close to the National Sports Center, as well as nearby shopping at Northtown Mall.

For your safety and security no on-line applications will be processed until identification has been verified.

We do not accept rental assistance programs at this time for this property.

Prices and apartment availability are subject to change.

(RLNE5315279)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats
restrictions: We are pet-friendly! We welcome cats with some restrictions.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Garden Oaks have any available units?
Garden Oaks has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Garden Oaks have?
Some of Garden Oaks's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Garden Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
Garden Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Garden Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, Garden Oaks is pet friendly.
Does Garden Oaks offer parking?
Yes, Garden Oaks offers parking.
Does Garden Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
No, Garden Oaks does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Garden Oaks have a pool?
Yes, Garden Oaks has a pool.
Does Garden Oaks have accessible units?
No, Garden Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does Garden Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Garden Oaks has units with dishwashers.
Does Garden Oaks have units with air conditioning?
No, Garden Oaks does not have units with air conditioning.
