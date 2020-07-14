Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse dog park parking playground bbq/grill garage cats allowed 24hr maintenance cc payments courtyard e-payments guest parking lobby online portal package receiving

The Meadows of Coon Rapids Apartments offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes. Many of our apartment homes here at the Meadows offer an attached garage, full-size washer and dryer, and central air/heat.



The Meadows of Coon Rapids Apartments are in a wonderful neighborhood with quiet streets. Enjoy a community-centered neighborhood close to many local businesses and dining. Our community is just blocks from Highway 10 and Highway 47, two miles from the Coon Rapids Riverdale Station & Platform, and only 20 minutes from Minneapolis. Come visit us today and make The Meadows your choice for apartment living in Coon Rapids!