Coon Rapids, MN
The Meadows of Coon Rapids
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:52 AM

The Meadows of Coon Rapids

1770 121st Ave NW · (763) 225-1207
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Right now The Meadows of Coon Rapids is offering $150.00 off your first month's rent on a 12 month lease for 2 and 3 bedrooms! This offer won't last long, so call today to schedule a tour!
Location

1770 121st Ave NW, Coon Rapids, MN 55448

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1714-7 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1079 sqft

Unit 1714-3 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1079 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1738-3 · Avail. Oct 8

$1,670

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1295 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Meadows of Coon Rapids.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
lobby
online portal
package receiving
The Meadows of Coon Rapids Apartments offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes. Many of our apartment homes here at the Meadows offer an attached garage, full-size washer and dryer, and central air/heat.

The Meadows of Coon Rapids Apartments are in a wonderful neighborhood with quiet streets. Enjoy a community-centered neighborhood close to many local businesses and dining. Our community is just blocks from Highway 10 and Highway 47, two miles from the Coon Rapids Riverdale Station & Platform, and only 20 minutes from Minneapolis. Come visit us today and make The Meadows your choice for apartment living in Coon Rapids!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 10-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $300 -- based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Meadows of Coon Rapids have any available units?
The Meadows of Coon Rapids has 3 units available starting at $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Meadows of Coon Rapids have?
Some of The Meadows of Coon Rapids's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Meadows of Coon Rapids currently offering any rent specials?
The Meadows of Coon Rapids is offering the following rent specials: Right now The Meadows of Coon Rapids is offering $150.00 off your first month's rent on a 12 month lease for 2 and 3 bedrooms! This offer won't last long, so call today to schedule a tour!
Is The Meadows of Coon Rapids pet-friendly?
Yes, The Meadows of Coon Rapids is pet friendly.
Does The Meadows of Coon Rapids offer parking?
Yes, The Meadows of Coon Rapids offers parking.
Does The Meadows of Coon Rapids have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Meadows of Coon Rapids offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Meadows of Coon Rapids have a pool?
No, The Meadows of Coon Rapids does not have a pool.
Does The Meadows of Coon Rapids have accessible units?
No, The Meadows of Coon Rapids does not have accessible units.
Does The Meadows of Coon Rapids have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Meadows of Coon Rapids has units with dishwashers.
Does The Meadows of Coon Rapids have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Meadows of Coon Rapids has units with air conditioning.
