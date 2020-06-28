11741 Olive St North West

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 gym parking pool garage pet friendly

Don't miss out on this fantastic new listing by Jenny and Linda at Renters Warehouse! 3 Bedrooms on main level. Open kitchen remodeled with new cabinets, tile backsplash, stainless appliances, and updated tile in bathroom. Finished lower level makes for great rec room! 2 car garage with porch area. Great neighborhood close to everything! Available immediately. Pets accepted on a case by case basis with extra deposit and owner approval. Rent: $1500, Depost: $1500. One time lease fee $150. Tenant responsible for all utilities, lawn, snow, and $7.00/mo reporting fee. This home is professionally managed with 24/7 cust service availability and we report your timely rent to credit bureau! Sorry this home is not approved for section 8