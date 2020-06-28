All apartments in Coon Rapids
Coon Rapids, MN
11741 Olive St North West
11741 Olive St North West

11741 Olive Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

11741 Olive Street Northwest, Coon Rapids, MN 55448
Northdale

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Don't miss out on this fantastic new listing by Jenny and Linda at Renters Warehouse! 3 Bedrooms on main level. Open kitchen remodeled with new cabinets, tile backsplash, stainless appliances, and updated tile in bathroom. Finished lower level makes for great rec room! 2 car garage with porch area. Great neighborhood close to everything! Available immediately. Pets accepted on a case by case basis with extra deposit and owner approval. Rent: $1500, Depost: $1500. One time lease fee $150. Tenant responsible for all utilities, lawn, snow, and $7.00/mo reporting fee. This home is professionally managed with 24/7 cust service availability and we report your timely rent to credit bureau! Sorry this home is not approved for section 8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11741 Olive St North West have any available units?
11741 Olive St North West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coon Rapids, MN.
What amenities does 11741 Olive St North West have?
Some of 11741 Olive St North West's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11741 Olive St North West currently offering any rent specials?
11741 Olive St North West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11741 Olive St North West pet-friendly?
Yes, 11741 Olive St North West is pet friendly.
Does 11741 Olive St North West offer parking?
Yes, 11741 Olive St North West offers parking.
Does 11741 Olive St North West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11741 Olive St North West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11741 Olive St North West have a pool?
Yes, 11741 Olive St North West has a pool.
Does 11741 Olive St North West have accessible units?
No, 11741 Olive St North West does not have accessible units.
Does 11741 Olive St North West have units with dishwashers?
No, 11741 Olive St North West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11741 Olive St North West have units with air conditioning?
No, 11741 Olive St North West does not have units with air conditioning.
