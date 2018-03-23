1220 Stoughton Ave

Amenities
Chaska Apartment For Rent - Property Id: 271718
Updated Apartment with new flooring though out, new kitchen cabinets, along with all new appliances pictures coming soon, full bathroom remodel, fresh paint!
No pets
No smoking
Tenant pays for gas and electric.
We pay water, sewer, and trash.
Wall AC, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer included.
Off street parking
On Bus line
Near By Cities Cologne, Waconia, Shakopee, Chanhassen, Carver, Victoria
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/271718
Property Id 271718
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5747202)