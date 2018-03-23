All apartments in Chaska
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

1220 Stoughton Ave

1220 Stoughton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1220 Stoughton Avenue, Chaska, MN 55318

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Chaska Apartment For Rent - Property Id: 271718

Updated Apartment with new flooring though out, new kitchen cabinets, along with all new appliances pictures coming soon, full bathroom remodel, fresh paint!
No pets
No smoking
Tenant pays for gas and electric.
We pay water, sewer, and trash.
Wall AC, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer included.
Off street parking
On Bus line
Near By Cities Cologne, Waconia, Shakopee, Chanhassen, Carver, Victoria
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/271718
Property Id 271718

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5747202)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1220 Stoughton Ave have any available units?
1220 Stoughton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chaska, MN.
What amenities does 1220 Stoughton Ave have?
Some of 1220 Stoughton Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1220 Stoughton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1220 Stoughton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 Stoughton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1220 Stoughton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chaska.
Does 1220 Stoughton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1220 Stoughton Ave offers parking.
Does 1220 Stoughton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1220 Stoughton Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 Stoughton Ave have a pool?
No, 1220 Stoughton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1220 Stoughton Ave have accessible units?
No, 1220 Stoughton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 Stoughton Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1220 Stoughton Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1220 Stoughton Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1220 Stoughton Ave has units with air conditioning.

