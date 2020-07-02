All apartments in Chanhassen
Home
/
Chanhassen, MN
/
2219 Baneberry Way W
Last updated June 7 2020 at 7:20 AM

2219 Baneberry Way W

2219 West Baneberry Way · No Longer Available
Location

2219 West Baneberry Way, Chanhassen, MN 55317

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
For a showing of this property, please contact Adria Kujak at adriak@reiprop.com or 612-968-1609.

Gorgeous home with finished basement and walkout. Immense kitchen with quartz countertops and center island. Many cabinets in kitchen for storage and beautiful hardwood floors! High end finishes with 3 panel doors, custom tile, built-ins and high ceilings for a spacious look! Family area has a fireplace with large windows that look out to a private wooded lot, also a large deck off the side of this area. Large bedrooms with walk in closets including a bedroom in the basement with french doors. Master bedroom furnished for your use if desired. Laundry conveniently located on the second floor. Close to walking trails, shopping and amenities. Rent $2,995 per month, Deposit=$3000, $500 pet fee with $300 refundable, application fee $45, Tenant pays all utilities/services, move in fee is $195.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2219 Baneberry Way W have any available units?
2219 Baneberry Way W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chanhassen, MN.
What amenities does 2219 Baneberry Way W have?
Some of 2219 Baneberry Way W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2219 Baneberry Way W currently offering any rent specials?
2219 Baneberry Way W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2219 Baneberry Way W pet-friendly?
Yes, 2219 Baneberry Way W is pet friendly.
Does 2219 Baneberry Way W offer parking?
No, 2219 Baneberry Way W does not offer parking.
Does 2219 Baneberry Way W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2219 Baneberry Way W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2219 Baneberry Way W have a pool?
No, 2219 Baneberry Way W does not have a pool.
Does 2219 Baneberry Way W have accessible units?
No, 2219 Baneberry Way W does not have accessible units.
Does 2219 Baneberry Way W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2219 Baneberry Way W has units with dishwashers.
Does 2219 Baneberry Way W have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2219 Baneberry Way W has units with air conditioning.

