2219 Baneberry Way W

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub

For a showing of this property, please contact Adria Kujak at adriak@reiprop.com or 612-968-1609.



Gorgeous home with finished basement and walkout. Immense kitchen with quartz countertops and center island. Many cabinets in kitchen for storage and beautiful hardwood floors! High end finishes with 3 panel doors, custom tile, built-ins and high ceilings for a spacious look! Family area has a fireplace with large windows that look out to a private wooded lot, also a large deck off the side of this area. Large bedrooms with walk in closets including a bedroom in the basement with french doors. Master bedroom furnished for your use if desired. Laundry conveniently located on the second floor. Close to walking trails, shopping and amenities. Rent $2,995 per month, Deposit=$3000, $500 pet fee with $300 refundable, application fee $45, Tenant pays all utilities/services, move in fee is $195.