Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel hardwood floors extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage package receiving cats allowed business center car wash area green community guest suite hot tub

Lake Susan Apartments is located in Chanhassen, MN on the shores of beautiful Lake Susan; adjacent to the natural beauty of Riley Creek. While here, you'll quickly find joy in being surrounded by nature. You will also have the chance to take advantage of nature trails, parks, beaches and fishing docks, which are all a short distance away.You have your choice of luxurious one, one + den, two, or three bedroom homes. You'll find each includes spacious living rooms, nine-foot ceilings, expansive closets, terrific kitchens, and a washer and dryer. You also have access to an outdoor pool, an in-building fitness center, and a community room with a kitchen. Heated parking is included. For more information about our apartments in Chanhassen MN, please call us.