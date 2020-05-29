Amenities
Heritage Park Apartments in Chanhassen, Minnesota is one-of-a-kind! This outstanding apartment community is located in Downtown Chanhassen, Featuring 1, 1 plus den and 2 bedroom, dog and cat friendly apartments for rent. You are sure to fall in love with these open and airy homes, each with a balcony/patio, generous closet space, and a washer and dryer in your home. Take a stroll to fine dining at Axels, or walk to the Chanhassen Dinner Theater for a fine night of entertainment, or spend a day of relaxation at Salon Montage. Walking distance to parks, Chanhassen Library and grocery shopping, Heritage Park Apartments has it all. Set up your personal tour today!