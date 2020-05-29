All apartments in Chanhassen
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:29 AM

Heritage Park

425 Chan Vw · (952) 649-5390
Location

425 Chan Vw, Chanhassen, MN 55317

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 MIN AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Heritage Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
garage
Heritage Park Apartments in Chanhassen, Minnesota is one-of-a-kind! This outstanding apartment community is located in Downtown Chanhassen, Featuring 1, 1 plus den and 2 bedroom, dog and cat friendly apartments for rent. You are sure to fall in love with these open and airy homes, each with a balcony/patio, generous closet space, and a washer and dryer in your home. Take a stroll to fine dining at Axels, or walk to the Chanhassen Dinner Theater for a fine night of entertainment, or spend a day of relaxation at Salon Montage. Walking distance to parks, Chanhassen Library and grocery shopping, Heritage Park Apartments has it all. Set up your personal tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: None
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 1 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply; call for details
Parking Details: heated underground parking: space included with leaseopen parking. Garage lot. Heated underground garage. Surface lot. Heated underground garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Heritage Park have any available units?
Heritage Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chanhassen, MN.
What amenities does Heritage Park have?
Some of Heritage Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Heritage Park currently offering any rent specials?
Heritage Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Heritage Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Heritage Park is pet friendly.
Does Heritage Park offer parking?
Yes, Heritage Park offers parking.
Does Heritage Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Heritage Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Heritage Park have a pool?
No, Heritage Park does not have a pool.
Does Heritage Park have accessible units?
No, Heritage Park does not have accessible units.
Does Heritage Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Heritage Park has units with dishwashers.
Does Heritage Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Heritage Park has units with air conditioning.
