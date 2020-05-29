Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse elevator gym parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access media room garage

Heritage Park Apartments in Chanhassen, Minnesota is one-of-a-kind! This outstanding apartment community is located in Downtown Chanhassen, Featuring 1, 1 plus den and 2 bedroom, dog and cat friendly apartments for rent. You are sure to fall in love with these open and airy homes, each with a balcony/patio, generous closet space, and a washer and dryer in your home. Take a stroll to fine dining at Axels, or walk to the Chanhassen Dinner Theater for a fine night of entertainment, or spend a day of relaxation at Salon Montage. Walking distance to parks, Chanhassen Library and grocery shopping, Heritage Park Apartments has it all. Set up your personal tour today!