/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:49 PM
74 Apartments for rent in Chanhassen, MN with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
7 Units Available
Lake Susan Apartments
8260 Market Blvd, Chanhassen, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,261
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1344 sqft
Modern kitchens, a patio or balcony and a full complement of furniture and furnishings. Close to both Highway 494 and Highway 212. Resident services include a pool, a clubhouse and a 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
17 Units Available
Venue
515 West 78th Street, Chanhassen, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,550
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
948 sqft
Comfort and convenience take center stage at Venue, Chanhassen's first lifestyle-driven apartment community. Venue offers studio to 3-bedroom apartment homes that steal the show with luxe finishes, modern interiors, and private balconies.
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2550 Bridle Creek Trail
2550 Bridle Creek Trail, Chanhassen, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3000 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Adorable Updated Farmhouse in Chanhassen - Property Id: 314733 Completely up-to-date home near Chanhassen HS, and elementary school/rec center, trails. 8 min. to Downtown Excelsior. Large master with en suite and walk in closets.
Results within 1 mile of Chanhassen
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
3414 Autumn Woods Drive
3414 Autumn Woods Drive, Chaska, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,885
1342 sqft
Available August 2nd. Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This apartment includes a private entry, lots of windows, fireplace, attached garage, and an in unit washer and dryer.
Results within 5 miles of Chanhassen
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
26 Units Available
Stratford Wood
18900 Stratford Rd, Minnetonka, MN
Studio
$1,036
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,103
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
1044 sqft
The epitome of luxury community living. Gorgeous wooded grounds. Apartments and townhouses offer deluxe amenities, including granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Fitness fans will enjoy the pool, gym, and basketball and tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
20 Units Available
Cascade at Town Center
12100 Singletree Ln, Eden Prairie, MN
Studio
$1,316
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,263
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,716
1207 sqft
Luxury apartments in the heart of Eden Prairie, near I-494 and Eden Prairie Center. Units with open floor plans, gas fireplace, step-out balconies, and full-sized washers/dryers.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
73 Units Available
Elevate at Southwest Station
12900 Technology Drive, Eden Prairie, MN
Studio
$1,331
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,964
1220 sqft
Brand new studio, one and two bedroom featuring granite countertops, washer/dryer, balconies, built-in USB charging ports and walk-in closets! High end amenities include a rooftop deck with a plunge pool, bocce courts, grilling areas, high-tech
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
14 Units Available
The Addison
935 Alysheba Rd, Shakopee, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,185
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous, recently renovated, smoke-free units with granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless-steel appliances. Pool and 24-hour gym on site. Memorial Park and the Minnesota River mere minutes away. Convenient access to Highway 169 for commuters.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 10 at 06:02pm
$
8 Units Available
Arrive Eden Prairie
13000 Garden Ln, Eden Prairie, MN
Studio
$1,126
794 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1068 sqft
Spacious, sun-drenched apartment homes with decked out kitchens and full-size W/D. Recently renovated. Residents have their own heated parking space! Gym, pool and tennis court and easy access to airport.
Verified
1 of 72
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
14 Units Available
MartinBlu
14301 Martin Dr, Eden Prairie, MN
Studio
$1,273
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,348
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,813
1123 sqft
Perfectly situated community for commuters, just minutes from US-212. Offers residents a 24-hour gym, clubhouse, parking and more. Units include luxury finishes like granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
29 Units Available
Fountain Place
8564 Magnolia Trl, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,180
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1209 sqft
Convenient for shoppers and commuters, just minutes from the Mall of America and I-35W. Residents of luxury community enjoy a pond, heated outdoor/indoor pool and 24-hour gym. Units offer in-unit laundry, dishwasher and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
9 Units Available
Chaska Place
325 Engler Blvd, Chaska, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,384
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1095 sqft
Our Virtual Leasing doors are OPEN! At Chaska Place you will find spacious upgraded apartments with exceptional amenities.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
23 Units Available
The Sixton
1601 Harvest Lane, Shakopee, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,365
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1163 sqft
Brand New Apartments! Urban charm is redefined at The Sixton Apartments! Located in Shakopee, MN, our brand new rental community offers studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes to elevate your living experience.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
6 Units Available
The Mist
4201 Sunset Dr, Spring Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$2,020
1019 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1569 sqft
For luxurious amenities, The Mist is a good choice. Each unit has hardwood floors, fireplaces, granite countertops and 10 ft. ceilings. It is close to Lake Minnetonka and a short walk from local entertainment and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 06:42pm
2 Units Available
Sun Lake Woods
1045 Yellow Brick Rd, Chaska, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,205
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At the heart of a community renaissance is Sun Lake Woods, upscale apartment rentals with luxurious accommodations and a location of unparalleled convenience.
Verified
1 of 62
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
4 Units Available
Victoria Flats
1699 Stieger Lake Lane, Victoria, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,342
1163 sqft
Be the first to live in these upscale apartments just off Lake Stieger in downtown Victoria. A top-of-the-line fitness center, private grilling stations and a rooftop deck await. Close to Arboretum Boulevard and Victoria Drive.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
2 Units Available
Zen Chaska
110 E 1st St, Chaska, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1000 sqft
Zen Chaska offers boutique apartment homes nestled in the heart of charming downtown Chaska. Our community is conveniently located one block from the Minnesota Rivers scenic trails and walking distance from unique shopping and dining destinations.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
1 Unit Available
Clover Run Townhomes
2958 Clover Ridge Drive, Chaska, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1646 sqft
Clover Run Townhomes, located in Chaska, MN, are brand new cat and dog friendly townhomes available to rent! All of our luxury townhomes include private entry, a covered deck, three level living, attached garage, in unit washer and dryer, and an eat
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
4 Units Available
Brickstone Estates
800 Walnut Pl, Chaska, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,115
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1092 sqft
Brickstone Estates is located in Chaska, MN directly across from Fireman’s Park and within blocks of downtown. Choose between luxurious one, two or three-bedroom homes.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 06:55pm
6 Units Available
Sun Lake
1045 Yellow Brick Rd, Chaska, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,265
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1392 sqft
Follow the Yellow Brick Road. to Sun Lake: a quiet and relaxing place to call home after a busy day and a way of living for those who want to relax and be pampered. Located in the desirable suburb of Chaska, overlooking the lake.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
3 Units Available
Clover Field Marketplace
2915 Clover Ridge Dr, Chaska, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located within walking distance of Clover Ridge Elementary School and Community Park. Apartments feature French balconies, neutral decor and walk-in closets. Community includes a courtyard, a gym and a clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
3 Units Available
Oaks Glen Lake Apartments
14414 Stewart Ln, Minnetonka, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,164
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1206 sqft
Unique apartment and retail community just minutes away from Glen Lake, Kinsel Park and Lake Rose. Pet-friendly, non-smoking community with state-of-the-art facilities, including gym, pools, spa, shopping and putting green.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
1 Unit Available
Sterling Ponds
16315 Wagner Way, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,040
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the desirable Eden Prairie neighborhood next protected wetland area. Residents in luxury units can take advantage of walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and dishwasher. Community amenities include pool, clubhouse, courtyard and car wash area.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
2 Units Available
Quail Ridge
7365 Howard Ln, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,367
990 sqft
Situated with breathtaking views of Bent Creek Golf Course. Units offer residents dishwasher, fireplace, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Luxury community features a clubhouse, courtyard, gym, pool and sauna.
Similar Pages
Chanhassen 1 BedroomsChanhassen 2 BedroomsChanhassen 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsChanhassen 3 BedroomsChanhassen Apartments under $1,100Chanhassen Apartments under $1,200
Chanhassen Apartments with BalconyChanhassen Apartments with GarageChanhassen Apartments with GymChanhassen Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChanhassen Apartments with Move-in SpecialsChanhassen Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MN