Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:58 PM

Venue

Open Now until 6pm
515 West 78th Street · (651) 419-3895
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

515 West 78th Street, Chanhassen, MN 55317

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 608 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 713 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 217 · Avail. now

$1,765

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1008 sqft

Unit 218 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,699

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 920 sqft

Unit 320 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,715

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 920 sqft

See 12+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Venue.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
dishwasher
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr gym
parking
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
garage
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
car wash area
conference room
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Comfort and convenience take center stage at Venue, Chanhassen's first lifestyle-driven apartment community. Venue offers studio to 3-bedroom apartment homes that steal the show with luxe finishes, modern interiors, and private balconies. Immersed in downtown's lively dining, shopping, and entertainment scene-starring nearby landmarks Paisley Park and the Chanhassen Dinner Theater, as well as ALDI Grocery on the property-Venue delivers a living experience worthy of the spotlight.

READ MORE

Anchored by a brand-new ALDI store, our apartments in Chanhassen, MN welcome you with a stunning collection of 134 well-designed and amenity-rich studios, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments. Lifestyle-driven and wrapped up in all the buzz of downtown Chanhassen, our community steals the show when it comes to luxury living. Among our favorite community highlights, we count the coffee lounge, rooftop Skydeck, sports simulator, and fitness center. While high-end finishes, modern interiors, priva

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: None
Cats
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $35
Parking Details: Garage Parking-$55 per month.
Storage Details: $40-$150 per month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Venue have any available units?
Venue has 16 units available starting at $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Venue have?
Some of Venue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Venue currently offering any rent specials?
Venue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Venue pet-friendly?
Yes, Venue is pet friendly.
Does Venue offer parking?
Yes, Venue offers parking.
Does Venue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Venue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Venue have a pool?
No, Venue does not have a pool.
Does Venue have accessible units?
No, Venue does not have accessible units.
Does Venue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Venue has units with dishwashers.
Does Venue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Venue has units with air conditioning.
