Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym parking media room cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center car wash area conference room e-payments fire pit guest parking key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Comfort and convenience take center stage at Venue, Chanhassen's first lifestyle-driven apartment community. Venue offers studio to 3-bedroom apartment homes that steal the show with luxe finishes, modern interiors, and private balconies. Immersed in downtown's lively dining, shopping, and entertainment scene-starring nearby landmarks Paisley Park and the Chanhassen Dinner Theater, as well as ALDI Grocery on the property-Venue delivers a living experience worthy of the spotlight.



READ MORE



Anchored by a brand-new ALDI store, our apartments in Chanhassen, MN welcome you with a stunning collection of 134 well-designed and amenity-rich studios, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments. Lifestyle-driven and wrapped up in all the buzz of downtown Chanhassen, our community steals the show when it comes to luxury living. Among our favorite community highlights, we count the coffee lounge, rooftop Skydeck, sports simulator, and fitness center. While high-end finishes, modern interiors, priva