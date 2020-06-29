943 Earley Lake Curv

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Fantastic 2 story located on Cul-de-sac Situated near walking trails, shopping and freeways. New remodeled kitchen with custom cabinets. Open floor plan with formal dining room and sitting area. Master suite with private bath and Jacuzzi tub. Fully finished basement with plenty of room for family and friends. This one won't last. School district 196.



All the stores with in 2 miles radius



Costco

Target

Best Buy

Burnsville Center shopping mall

Buck Hill is a ski hill

Earley Lake with walking trail