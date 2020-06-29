All apartments in Burnsville
Location

943 Earley Lake Cur, Burnsville, MN 55306

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Fantastic 2 story located on Cul-de-sac Situated near walking trails, shopping and freeways. New remodeled kitchen with custom cabinets. Open floor plan with formal dining room and sitting area. Master suite with private bath and Jacuzzi tub. Fully finished basement with plenty of room for family and friends. This one won't last. School district 196.

All the stores with in 2 miles radius

Costco
Target
Best Buy
Burnsville Center shopping mall
Buck Hill is a ski hill
Earley Lake with walking trail

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 943 Earley Lake Curv have any available units?
943 Earley Lake Curv doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burnsville, MN.
How much is rent in Burnsville, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burnsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 943 Earley Lake Curv have?
Some of 943 Earley Lake Curv's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 943 Earley Lake Curv currently offering any rent specials?
943 Earley Lake Curv is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 943 Earley Lake Curv pet-friendly?
Yes, 943 Earley Lake Curv is pet friendly.
Does 943 Earley Lake Curv offer parking?
Yes, 943 Earley Lake Curv offers parking.
Does 943 Earley Lake Curv have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 943 Earley Lake Curv offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 943 Earley Lake Curv have a pool?
No, 943 Earley Lake Curv does not have a pool.
Does 943 Earley Lake Curv have accessible units?
No, 943 Earley Lake Curv does not have accessible units.
Does 943 Earley Lake Curv have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 943 Earley Lake Curv has units with dishwashers.
