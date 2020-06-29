943 Earley Lake Curv

Amenities
Fantastic 2 story located on Cul-de-sac Situated near walking trails, shopping and freeways. New remodeled kitchen with custom cabinets. Open floor plan with formal dining room and sitting area. Master suite with private bath and Jacuzzi tub. Fully finished basement with plenty of room for family and friends. This one won't last. School district 196.
All the stores with in 2 miles radius
Costco
Target
Best Buy
Burnsville Center shopping mall
Buck Hill is a ski hill
Earley Lake with walking trail