15313 Greenhaven Lane #101

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 gym parking pool garage

Great end unit with an open floor plan! Living room features soaring ceilings for an extra spacious feel and a gas fireplace to warm you in the cold winter months. Kitchen offers lots of cabinet and counter space, wood floors and a breakfast bar. Dining room has sliding doors leading out to a patio with plenty of green space and views of the park. Half bathroom completes the main floor. Upstairs has two bedrooms, a full bathroom with large corner whirlpool tub, and a loft that's perfect for a small office, playroom or exercise room. Two car attached garage. Lakeville schools.



Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Pets accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. Garbage, snow and lawn care are included. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. This home does not qualify for section 8.

