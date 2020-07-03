All apartments in Burnsville
Last updated December 10 2019 at 6:37 PM

15313 Greenhaven Lane #101

15313 Greenhaven Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15313 Greenhaven Lane, Burnsville, MN 55306

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
gym
pool
fireplace
Great end unit with an open floor plan! Living room features soaring ceilings for an extra spacious feel and a gas fireplace to warm you in the cold winter months. Kitchen offers lots of cabinet and counter space, wood floors and a breakfast bar. Dining room has sliding doors leading out to a patio with plenty of green space and views of the park. Half bathroom completes the main floor. Upstairs has two bedrooms, a full bathroom with large corner whirlpool tub, and a loft that's perfect for a small office, playroom or exercise room. Two car attached garage. Lakeville schools.

Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Pets accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. Garbage, snow and lawn care are included. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. This home does not qualify for section 8.
End unit with patio and views of the park!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15313 Greenhaven Lane #101 have any available units?
15313 Greenhaven Lane #101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burnsville, MN.
How much is rent in Burnsville, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burnsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 15313 Greenhaven Lane #101 have?
Some of 15313 Greenhaven Lane #101's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15313 Greenhaven Lane #101 currently offering any rent specials?
15313 Greenhaven Lane #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15313 Greenhaven Lane #101 pet-friendly?
No, 15313 Greenhaven Lane #101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burnsville.
Does 15313 Greenhaven Lane #101 offer parking?
Yes, 15313 Greenhaven Lane #101 offers parking.
Does 15313 Greenhaven Lane #101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15313 Greenhaven Lane #101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15313 Greenhaven Lane #101 have a pool?
Yes, 15313 Greenhaven Lane #101 has a pool.
Does 15313 Greenhaven Lane #101 have accessible units?
No, 15313 Greenhaven Lane #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 15313 Greenhaven Lane #101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 15313 Greenhaven Lane #101 does not have units with dishwashers.

