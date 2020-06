Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing Four Bedroom Burnsville Home - This property is a gorgeous home that sits on a beautiful wooded lot located in Burnsville, and is close to shopping. This home also features a large eat in kitchen and separate dining room, wood floors on main level, 2 brick wood burning fireplaces for a cozy night in the fall, it even has a 2nd kitchen in the lower level! Don't miss out on this opportunity to call this home, schedule a showing today!



(RLNE4587136)