Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

12501 Nicollet Ave #410 Available 12/01/19 Beautiful Executive Condo with Mpls Skyline Views! Burnsville- Available Dec 1 - Enjoy the open layout with Granite countertops, Maple cabinets, tiled & upgraded carpet floors, wide open floor plan with 9 foot ceilings. Great Minneapolis skyline views from the deck! Heated underground garage parking included!



Two Bedrooms including a Master Bedroom with Master Bath with separate shower and tub. Third bedroom is non-conforming, perfect as a den/office with built in desk and storage shelves. Laundry in-unit.



Internet, cable TV, water/sewer, trash, and exterior maintenance included in rent! Unit also includes 2 parking spaces in the underground heated garage and a storage unit. Building includes party room, exercise room and large outdoor patio area for grilling. Within walking distance to Ames Center, restaurants, Cub foods and much more. Tenant pays $200.00 HOA move in/out fee. Pet Policy: One small pet allowed upon approval. Available December 1, 2019. MUST SEE!



More information on included internet & cable TV service through Xfinity:

Cable TV X1 Video service in HD including one DVR and one secondary box

Internet Pro High Speed Internet 150Mbps includes the wireless modem



(RLNE5224962)