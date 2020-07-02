All apartments in Burnsville
Last updated October 25 2019 at 12:08 PM

12501 Nicollet Ave #410

12501 Nicollet Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

12501 Nicollet Avenue South, Burnsville, MN 55337

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
12501 Nicollet Ave #410 Available 12/01/19 Beautiful Executive Condo with Mpls Skyline Views! Burnsville- Available Dec 1 - Enjoy the open layout with Granite countertops, Maple cabinets, tiled & upgraded carpet floors, wide open floor plan with 9 foot ceilings. Great Minneapolis skyline views from the deck! Heated underground garage parking included!

Two Bedrooms including a Master Bedroom with Master Bath with separate shower and tub. Third bedroom is non-conforming, perfect as a den/office with built in desk and storage shelves. Laundry in-unit.

Internet, cable TV, water/sewer, trash, and exterior maintenance included in rent! Unit also includes 2 parking spaces in the underground heated garage and a storage unit. Building includes party room, exercise room and large outdoor patio area for grilling. Within walking distance to Ames Center, restaurants, Cub foods and much more. Tenant pays $200.00 HOA move in/out fee. Pet Policy: One small pet allowed upon approval. Available December 1, 2019. MUST SEE!

More information on included internet & cable TV service through Xfinity:
Cable TV X1 Video service in HD including one DVR and one secondary box
Internet Pro High Speed Internet 150Mbps includes the wireless modem

(RLNE5224962)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12501 Nicollet Ave #410 have any available units?
12501 Nicollet Ave #410 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burnsville, MN.
How much is rent in Burnsville, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burnsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12501 Nicollet Ave #410 have?
Some of 12501 Nicollet Ave #410's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12501 Nicollet Ave #410 currently offering any rent specials?
12501 Nicollet Ave #410 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12501 Nicollet Ave #410 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12501 Nicollet Ave #410 is pet friendly.
Does 12501 Nicollet Ave #410 offer parking?
Yes, 12501 Nicollet Ave #410 offers parking.
Does 12501 Nicollet Ave #410 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12501 Nicollet Ave #410 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12501 Nicollet Ave #410 have a pool?
No, 12501 Nicollet Ave #410 does not have a pool.
Does 12501 Nicollet Ave #410 have accessible units?
No, 12501 Nicollet Ave #410 does not have accessible units.
Does 12501 Nicollet Ave #410 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12501 Nicollet Ave #410 does not have units with dishwashers.

