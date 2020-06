Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pet friendly

Hard to find 3br/4ba end unit townhome w/large lower level family room is available Jan 15th! Large master suite w/walk-in closet, spacious bath w/double vanity, large tub & separate shower. Full bath on this level for 2nd & 3rd bedrooms- 3 bedrooms on one level. New laminate floors in the main level. Wrap around porch to enjoy the summers. Great freeway access to downtown, shopping, dining, health clubs, parks & trails. Well behaved dogs are ok. No cats please.