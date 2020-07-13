All apartments in Brooklyn Park
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:44 PM

The Fairways Apartments At Edinburgh

8617 Edinbrook Xing · (612) 255-1832
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8617 Edinbrook Xing, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
Edinburgh

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 229 · Avail. now

$1,440

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 823 sqft

Unit 323 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,465

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 805 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 407 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1072 sqft

Unit 235 · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1090 sqft

Unit 106 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1090 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Fairways Apartments At Edinburgh.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
cable included
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
e-payments
smoke-free community
Whether you’re a golf fan or just appreciate being surrounded by green space, you’ll love living at The Fairways Apartments at Edinburgh in Minneapolis, MN. Feel welcome and renewed every time you step into your alluring, professionally designed home at this high-end apartment community

At The Fairways Apartments at Edinburgh we have stunning, newly renovated studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments to choose from, and our spacious units offer an open floor plan with large windows that let in plenty of natural light, a separate dining room, and plush carpeting. Home chefs will love the pristine granite countertops, dark walnut cabinetry, stainless steel appliance package, beautiful faux wood flooring, and generous kitchen island. Take advantage of the full-sized washer and dryer and ample closet space in your gorgeous home.

Outstanding community amenities extend your living space beyond your front door. Relax and unwind at the sparkling swimming pool, entertain friends

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-16 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $350
Move-in Fees: $100 Move in fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Storage Details: $25/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Fairways Apartments At Edinburgh have any available units?
The Fairways Apartments At Edinburgh has 12 units available starting at $1,440 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Fairways Apartments At Edinburgh have?
Some of The Fairways Apartments At Edinburgh's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Fairways Apartments At Edinburgh currently offering any rent specials?
The Fairways Apartments At Edinburgh is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Fairways Apartments At Edinburgh pet-friendly?
Yes, The Fairways Apartments At Edinburgh is pet friendly.
Does The Fairways Apartments At Edinburgh offer parking?
Yes, The Fairways Apartments At Edinburgh offers parking.
Does The Fairways Apartments At Edinburgh have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Fairways Apartments At Edinburgh offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Fairways Apartments At Edinburgh have a pool?
Yes, The Fairways Apartments At Edinburgh has a pool.
Does The Fairways Apartments At Edinburgh have accessible units?
No, The Fairways Apartments At Edinburgh does not have accessible units.
Does The Fairways Apartments At Edinburgh have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Fairways Apartments At Edinburgh has units with dishwashers.
Does The Fairways Apartments At Edinburgh have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Fairways Apartments At Edinburgh has units with air conditioning.
