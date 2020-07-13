Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel bathtub cable included extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly e-payments smoke-free community

Whether you’re a golf fan or just appreciate being surrounded by green space, you’ll love living at The Fairways Apartments at Edinburgh in Minneapolis, MN. Feel welcome and renewed every time you step into your alluring, professionally designed home at this high-end apartment community



At The Fairways Apartments at Edinburgh we have stunning, newly renovated studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments to choose from, and our spacious units offer an open floor plan with large windows that let in plenty of natural light, a separate dining room, and plush carpeting. Home chefs will love the pristine granite countertops, dark walnut cabinetry, stainless steel appliance package, beautiful faux wood flooring, and generous kitchen island. Take advantage of the full-sized washer and dryer and ample closet space in your gorgeous home.



Outstanding community amenities extend your living space beyond your front door. Relax and unwind at the sparkling swimming pool, entertain friends